Watch Violent Criminal Slip His Handcuffs And Jump Out Of A Locked Police Car! [Video]

Raw video of a Detroit-area man removing handcuffs and escaping from the backseat of a police car in July has been released. The footage from the patrol car’s security camera shows how the suspect pulled off the Houdini-like breakout and lead authorities on a three-hour chase that used K-9s and a helicopter to recapture him, the Detroit Free Press reports.

In the video, the suspect, Quincy Alexander, 26, is seen in the back of a locked West Bloomfield Township, Mich. police cruiser using his mouth to free his shackled right hand from the cuffs. Over the next several minutes, advertisements for Panera and Wells Fargo play in the background while Alexander looks around, surveying the scene for an opportune time to make a run for it.

Finally, as Bruno Mars’ “The Lazy Song” (irony, anyone?) plays, Alexander — who station WDIV-4 said had been arrested for alleged heroin possession and attacking a woman with a knife — escapes out of the cruiser’s passenger side window.

According to WDIV-4, which has additional video footage, the suspect was able to pull herion from his pocket before he freed his hands.

His freedom was short lived. Police arrested him three hours later, according to the Free Press.