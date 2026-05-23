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Lizzo, Ciara Miller & Leomie Anderson Stun At amfAR

Red Carpet Rundown: Lizzo, Ciara Miller & Leomie Anderson Ate Up The amfAR Gala Cannes Carpet

Published on May 23, 2026
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  • Lizzo wows in electric-blue couture gown with over 3,000 carats of lab-grown diamonds.
  • Ciara brings drama in a satin black gown with plunging neckline and high slit.
  • Leomie sizzles in a sequined jumpsuit with daring cutouts and lace-up detailing.
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Three women. Three head-turning looks. One amfAR carpet we are still talking about.

Lizzo, Ciara Miller, and Leomie Anderson ate up the May 21 gala in fashion moments that popped. Held at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival, the annual amfAR Gala Cannes supports amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research work.  

From Lizzo’s electric-blue couture to Ciara’s sultry slit and Leomie’s sparkling cutouts, each beauty brought her own version of drama.

Let’s get into the details.

amfAR Gala: Lizzo Serves Blue Bombshell Glam In Robert Wun Couture

Lizzo came through in an electric-blue Robert Wun Couture gown that was impossible to miss. The strapless dress featured a sculpted bodice, fitted mermaid silhouette, and dramatic train that flowed behind her on the carpet.

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 Presented By Chopard
Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Think avant garde vibes in the best way.

The gown hugged her curves beautifully, while the rich blue shade looked gorgeous against her skin. Crystal body jewelry draped across the bust, while layered diamond necklaces added even more sparkle. According to People, Lizzo’s custom look included more than 3,000 carats of laboratory-grown diamonds. 

Lizzo topped off the look with matching opera gloves featuring sculpted hand details. Her short pixie framed her face beautifully, while glowing skin and a nude lip completed the glam.

amfAR Red Carpet: Ciara Miller Brings Sultry Black Gown Drama

Ciara chose black for the evening, but her gown still demanded attention.

The Summer House star posed in a sweeping satin dress featuring dramatic puff sleeves, a plunging neckline, and delicate buttons down the front. The dress opened into a high slit that showed off her legs and pointed pumps.

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 Presented By Chopard
Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Ciara finished the look with sparkling jewelry, including a dangling necklace that beautifully framed her neckline. Her hair fell sleek and loose, letting the dress and diamonds speak for themselves.

amfAR Gala: Leomie Anderson Gives Sequins, Skin & Sparkle

Leomie made sure her black look came with extra heat. The category was BAWDY.

The model wore a black sequined jumpsuit with a high neckline, wide legs, and daring cutouts along the sides. Silver lace-up detailing framed the open panels, showing off her sculpted figure while adding shine to the look.

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 Presented By Chopard
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Leomie paired the ensemble with barely-there heels, statement earrings, and a sleek high ponytail that kept every detail visible.

Cannes may move on to the next carpet, but these looks already earned their place in our screenshots. Lizzo, Ciara, and Leomie gave us the kind of fashion moment we came to see.

SEE ALSO

Red Carpet Rundown: Lizzo, Ciara Miller & Leomie Anderson Ate Up The amfAR Gala Cannes Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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