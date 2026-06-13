Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Wanda Sykes Talks Kevin Hart Roast

Joke’s On You: Wanda Sykes Says She’s Relieved She Opted Out Of Kevin Hart Roast & It’s Racist, Sexist, Jokes—‘Thank God’

Comedy legend Wanda Sykes is keeping it real about why she bowed out of the Kevin Hart Roast citing 'lazy writing' and 'racist jokes' among the reasons.

Published on June 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wanda Sykes is never one to bite her tongue, and now she’s keeping it real about opting out of the Kevin Hart roast amid its litany of “racist, sexist,” jokes.

Two headshot portraits: a smiling woman with curly hair wearing a black top, and a smiling man with short hair wearing a beige shirt.
Source: Unique Nicole/ Michael Simon

Despite having her own special on the streamer, the comedy legend decidedly passed on the roast even when directly asked by Hart to participate. In hindsight, she credits her intuition and principles with saving her from the fallout of the heavily criticized special.

“Kevin called me before it was announced, and I said, ‘No!,'” Sykes explained during an interview with Vulture‘s Good Ones podcast. “He said, ‘Come on, Wanda. Come on, it’ll be good. It’ll be good for your special. You’ve got a special coming out.’ I was like, ‘Kevin, you know I love you, man.’ He goes, ‘I know. I know it’s not your thing. I know it’s not your thing.’ He’s like, ‘You’ll just come in, do your thing, get out of there.'”

Though she had no idea just how left things would end up, in watching “enough” of the special, Sykes said she was thankful she’d passed on it.

“I consumed enough to go, ‘Thank God,'” she said. “I went to the Sparks game instead.”

Though she took issue with a lot of the things that the general public criticized, from a comedic standpoint Sykes felt the real mishap was that of the writers on the evening.

“Just lazy writing,” she said when asked what she felt made the special a failure. “I felt the same way about the [Tom] Brady roast too. Just, it seems like the roasts are just recycled sexist, racist, gay jokes. Like, come on.”

With her comments, Sykes joins a long line of other comedians who have criticized the special as being one-note and punching down on vulnerable communities, something the comedy world often frowns upon. Hart, however, has remained steadfast in his defense of the special, pointing to its success on the streamer and lauding the comedians who took part. Only time will tell if his views will someday change.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling young woman wearing a beige jacket stands in front of a brick building.

Another Black Child Hanging From A Tree? — Why Juliana Nzita's Death Is Stirring Fears Of A Modern-Day Lynching

MadameNoire
Collage of four smiling Black women with various hairstyles and makeup. Text overlays include "USA", "Unity", and "Lanie".

Meet The Black Baddies Of ‘Love Island’ Season 8

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
TV Platforms

Weekend Watch List: Movies & Shows To Watch This Week

Global Grind
Latest Stories
Two portraits: a woman with long brown hair wearing a black dress, and a smiling man with a beard wearing a red and black sweater.
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Cellar Dweller Drama Done: Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman’s Divorce Finalized, Cushily Coined #RHOA Star’s Salary Revealed

Comments
Matthew Law & Y'lan Noel attend Special Screening Of Netflix's "Nemesis"
25 Items
Entertainment  |  lexdirects

ZAAAAAMN, Zaddy! Hottest Hunks, Heartthrobs & Very HIMportant Thirst Traps Of The Week

Comments
Four portraits of young women with curly, dark hair and glamorous makeup. The women are posing in various settings, including outdoors and against a brick wall.
10 Items
Reality TV  |  Shanique Yates

Villa Vixens: Meet The Too Tea Black Baddies Of ‘Love Island’ Season 8 Causing Copious Commotion

Comments
Destiny's Child x Cowboy Carter Tour
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘No, No, No, No, No’: Michelle Williams Clears Destiny’s Child’s Name Over THAT Infamous Interview In 2001—’There Were No Edibles’

Comments
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 5, 2025
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Backstage Baby! Rihanna Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse At Beautiful Baby Rocki During Her ‘EE72’ Cover Shoot

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close