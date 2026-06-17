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Cha Infiniti And Tyriq Withers’ Romance is Still Going Strong

Cutely Coupled Up: Chase Infiniti & Tyriq Withers’ Romance Is ‘Still Going Strong’ Despite Their Busy Schedules

Published on June 17, 2026
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  • Infiniti is 'having fun and dating' Withers, with the pair 'still going strong' a month after confirming their relationship.
  • Infiniti has been 'traveling a ton' for work, but spends time with Withers in Los Angeles where he lives.
  • Though unconfirmed publicly, the couple has been spotted together at various events and Withers supported Infiniti's show premiere.

“Olivia Pope’s progeny,” Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti, are making time for their romance despite both having packed schedules.

Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers
Source: Manny Carabel / Michael Loccisano/GA

According to new reports, the young couple is still going strong and continues to date following the confirmation of their romance in May. At the time, a source close to Infiniti, 26, revealed to PEOPLE that the actress is “having fun and dating.”

Now, a month later, an insider told the outlet that the pair are “still going strong,” sharing some new intel on their relationship and how they’re making it work.

Infiniti has had a “super busy start to the year with awards season and then The Testaments,” the insider told People this week. The young star scored multiple nominations for One Battle After Another, including at the Golden Globes, Actor Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards. She followed up her breakout role in the film with the April premiere of Hulu’s sequel series to The Handmaid’s Tale.

The insider emphasized that she has been “traveling a ton, but she spends a lot of time in L.A., where Tyriq lives, so they spend time together there.

“They’re very cute together,” the source concluded.


While their relationship has been confirmed by sources, neither Infiniti nor Withers, 27, has publicly commented on their relationship status.

Romance rumors first started circulating after the pair posed with Kerry Washington at the NAACP Awards in February, cheekily leaning into fan theories that they could be the children of Washington’s Scandal character, Olivia Pope, and Tony Goldwyn’s Fitz.

Ever since, the actors have been spotted together multiple times, and were later seen together at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami and at GQ’s post-Met Gala party. Withers even attended the premiere of The Testaments in Los Angeles to support Infiniti.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March, Infiniti addressed the speculation, but she didn’t provide much of an answer one way or the other.

“So? The internet is the internet. I don’t know,” Chase said when asked about people on the internet “shipping” her and Tyriq. “Listen, I credit a lot of it to also — I feel like Kerry Washington has kind of pulled the two of us together in a lot of this. So we’ve just been seeing each other so frequently.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan around the same time, Withers said that he hadn’t “really dated post-fame,” but described himself as “such a relationship-oriented person.”

“I yearn — and that is my superpower, but also my biggest flaw. I am a loverboy,” he said. “I’m just looking for love.”

According to all of the speculation surrounding his relationship with Infiniti, it seems like he’s found it!

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