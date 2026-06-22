Love Like This: Faith Evans Honored With Street Name In Hometown Of Newark, NJ

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Faith Evans has never known a love like this before!

The songstress has long cemented herself as Newark royalty, but now the city has made it official by naming a street in her honor.

WBLS reports that on Saturday, Jun. 13, Evans was honored by Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and members of the Newark Municipal Council with the unveiling of “Faith Evans Way.” The newly minted namesake sign was named for the street the singer grew up on, formerly known as Grumman Ave. Evans was joined by family and fans as well as the families that are supported by her Ryder’s Room Foundation, an organization that provides resources and care to those caring for people with autism and special needs. The day was made even more special as the city also paid homage to Evans’ grandmother for her dedication to the community.

“My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To have Grumman Avenue, the street I grew up on, officially dedicated as ‘Faith Evans Way’ is an honor beyond words,” she wrote in a post. “One of the most meaningful moments of the day was seeing my grandmother, Mae presented with a resolution from the City of Newark recognizing her and Bob Kennedy as longstanding residents of Newark and Grumman Avenue. Their commitment to this neighborhood, their resilience, and their love for Newark represent the very spirit of this community. Sharing this special honor with them made the day even more memorable. Newark has always been at the heart of my story, and no matter where life takes me, it will always be home. I am humbled by this recognition and inspired to continue giving back to the city and the people who have given so much to me throughout my life. Thank you, Newark, for this incredible honor. I will cherish this day forever.”

Faith has racked up a lot to be proud of since her debut album, Faith, dropped in 1995. With over 18 million records sold worldwide, she is one of R&B’s most celebrated artists. She is regarded by many to be one of the best vocalists of her generation, with respect coming from some of music’s greats, including fellow Newark legend, the late Whitney Houston. The Grammy-award-winning songstress continues to prove that she is here to stay.

Congratulations, Faith!