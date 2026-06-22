Kohen Wiley: Attorney Ben Crump To Annouce Independent Autopsy Findings Alongside Family At Press Conference

Independent autopsy challenges official account of toddler's shooting death by police during shoplifting incident.

Family and attorneys demand release of body-cam footage and evidence to determine exactly what happened.

Community rallies around grieving family, with thousands donated to cover funeral costs and support efforts for justice.

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The life of a Black child is worth more than a package of pampers and there’s no excuse for the taking of that life at the hands of trigger-happy police officers.

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced the launch of an independent autopsy in the death of one-year-old Kohen Wiley, the Mississippi toddler who was fatally shot during a police response to a reported shoplifting incident outside a Walmart in Senatobia, Miss. BOSSIP previously reported on the case and the subsequent peaceful protest that police officers responded to with tear gas.

According to FOX13 Memphis, Crump and the Wiley family’s legal team held a news conference to discuss the independent examination and to renew calls for transparency as state investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Kohen was killed on June 14 after a Senatobia police officer fired at a vehicle during an encounter tied to the shoplifting call. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has said the vehicle was moving toward law enforcement when the officer discharged his weapon, but the family and their attorneys have questioned the official account and have demanded the release of body-camera footage and other evidence. FOX13 Memphis reported that Crump used the independent autopsy findings to challenge aspects of the narrative surrounding the shooting and to advocate for accountability. During the press conference, Crump announced that Kohen’s funeral will be on Saturday (June 27) and that he hopes to have the autopsy findings by next week.

As public attention on the case has grown, community members have rallied around the Wiley family. Newsweek reported that a fundraiser created to help cover funeral expenses and other costs generated thousands of dollars in less than a day. The outpouring of support came from people across the country who were moved by the circumstances of Kohen’s death and wanted to assist the grieving family during an extraordinarily difficult time.

According to Newsweek, donations continued to climb as the fundraiser gained traction online, reflecting widespread sympathy for the family and growing calls for answers. Supporters have also participated in vigils and public demonstrations demanding justice for the brand new toddler.

The case remains under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Meanwhile, Crump, local attorney Van Turner, and the Wiley family continue to push for the release of additional evidence, arguing that full transparency is necessary to determine exactly what happened in the moments leading up to Kohen Wiley’s death.

BOSSIP will continue to keep you abreast of all the latest information regarding this case.