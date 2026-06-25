Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

A$AP Rocky Flirts With Fans Onstage At His Concert

Rocky RIHlationship?? A$AP Rocky DisRIHspectfully RIHflects On Single Life While Flagrantly Flirting With Women In Concert Crowd

Published on June 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A$AP Rocky is catching a lot of heat online after a video of him flirting with fans goes viral.

2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The rapper is currently in the midst of his Don’t Be Dumb Tour, his first major headlining tour since 2019. Rocky’s longtime love, Rihanna, has been right by his side for many of the shows, but at recent stops—when his girlfriend is seemingly not in attendance—his behavior has raised some red flags.

This week, a clip of Rocky onstage went viral, as he can be seen shamelessly flirting with the women in his crowd. It’s not exactly clear if he’s talking to anyone in particular, but regardless of the situation, members of Rihanna’s loyal fan club, the Navy, are not happy with what they’re seeing.

In the viral video, the rapper says to the crowd: “Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single, I would’ve f**ked the s**t out of you if you was pretty.”

To make matters worse, this isn’t the first time Rocky has flirted with women in the crowd on his tour. In another video from one of his show’s this week, the rapper tells two girls in his crowd that they’re “fine as f**k.”

“You’re fine as f**k,” he said as he pointed to the woman recording. He came back a few seconds later to add, “You and your friend fine as f**k.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna went public with their romantic relationship in 2021, and in the five years since, they’ve welcomed three children together. The couple are parents to sons RZA, 4, and Riot Rose, 2; and daughter, Rocki, 9 months.

Both stars are often gushing over their family and their relationship, which makes fans even more upset to see how the rapper is behaving onstage.

There’s no way of knowing how Rihanna really feels about her man’s onstage flirting, so for now, check out how the Navy has reacted to his peculiar onstage antics.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky & Rihanna News Newsletter Rihanna

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Wired
Three portraits of celebrities: a woman with long dark hair, a smiling man in a red patterned jacket, and a woman in a purple dress with jewelry.

Their Greatest Performance — 8 Black Celebrities Who Battled Serious Illness In Silence

MadameNoire
The 52nd American Music Awards

Notable Artists Who Have Publicly Opposed A.I. Music

Global Grind
Two women with intricate hairstyles and makeup, wearing jewelry and looking directly at the camera.

Hip Hop Beauty To Showcase Black Women's Impact On Hip Hop At Culture Creators

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest Stories
A person with long, windblown hair gazing pensively into the distance against a backdrop of mountains and cloudy sky.
35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Fire, Fury & NBA YoungDragon: HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Premiere Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Over Rhaena’s Black Forces-Wearing DragYN, Sheepstealer

Comments
A group of glamorously dressed women posing together in an opulent setting, with the Bravo logo and text "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th" visible.
8 Items
Reality TV  |  Danielle Canada

Cheers To The Girls’ Weekend! ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Trailer Features Franchise Favorites, Cross-Country Clashes & NeNe Leakes

Comments
Inc. Founders House Los Angeles Presents Your Next Move: Patterning Success With Tracee Ellis Ross And Inc. Editor-In-Chief Mike Hofman
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down ‘Hilarious’ Pregnancy Rumors After Being Flooded With Confusing ‘Congratulations’ Texts

Comments
Toy Story 5 Atlanta Screening
25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Pixar Preciousness! A Gallery Of Beautiful Black Families Shining To Infinity & Beyond At ’Toy Story 5’ Screening Events

Comments
Two images of a smiling Black woman with long dark hair, one wearing a pink top and the other wearing a blue and orange jersey.
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She Sent Angela Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close