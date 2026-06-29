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Did Druski Take Things Too Far With His Joe Jackson Joke?

Just ‘Beat It’! #BETAwards Watchers Question Whether Druski Went Too Far With THAT Joe Jackson Joke In Front Of Janet & Jafaar

Did Druski take things a little too far while Janet Jackson and Jaafar Jackson were in the audience? Check out the reactions inside.

Published on June 29, 2026
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BET Awards 2026 - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Druski came to host the 2026 BET Awards with one mission: to roast everybody. And while he accomplished that mission, some King of Pop fans think one of his parodies might’ve taken things a step too far.

From his opening monologue to fake-outs involving Jay-Z and playful jabs at nearly every celebrity in attendance, Druski kept the Peacock Theater laughing all night. According to The Shade Room, his opening sermon style entrance, Keke Palmer exchange, and surprise celebrity jokes became some of the night’s biggest viral moments.

But one joke has the internet especially divided.

During the broadcast, Druski debuted a fake movie trailer for JOE — a parody prequel inspired by the upcoming Michael biopic. Instead of focusing on the King of Pop, the sketch imagined Joe Jackson as the central character, poking fun at the famously strict patriarch whose parenting style has been debated for decades.

According to Sports Keeda, the timing caught viewers’ attention because Janet Jackson was in attendance to present Teyana Taylor with the Icon Award.

Jaafar Jackson, who portrays Michael Jackson in the biopic, was also inside the building.

Almost instantly, social media questioned whether the joke crossed a line.

One viral post on X joked, “The Jackson family cease and desist OTW,” as fans reacted to the parody trailer and imagined how the famous family might feel about it. The clip quickly circulated online, with viewers split between calling it one of the funniest moments of the night and wondering if Druski had gotten a little too comfortable.

The conversation only grew after outlets highlighted the flood of reactions surrounding the spoof. While many fans appreciated the comedian’s willingness to take risks, others felt the joke landed differently, knowing members of the Jackson family were sitting just feet away.

Of course, Druski has built his brand on uncomfortable comedy. Whether he is playing a fake pastor, an over-the-top record executive, or creating parody movie trailers, his style has always relied on making audiences laugh while simultaneously asking, “Did he really just say that?”

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Judging by the reaction online, this moment fit perfectly into that formula.

As for Janet, she appeared unfazed during the evening and delivered one of the show’s most heartfelt moments, presenting Teyana Taylor with the Icon Award. Meanwhile, Jaafar remained focused on celebrating the culture as anticipation continued to build around his portrayal of Michael Jackson.

Whether you thought the JOE trailer was hilarious or a little too spicy, Druski once again showed us he knows exactly how to get the timeline talking. 

Check out the parody trailer below: 

RELATED: Cardi B Unveils Ravishing Red Hair During Show-Stopping BET Awards Appearance, Urges Fans Not To Bully Bia After “Pretty & Petty” Performance

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