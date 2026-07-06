Almost Doesn’t Count: Tyrese Says He Lost Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Video To Mekhi Phifer: ‘I Did 300 Push-Ups That Day’

Tyrese found out that “Almost Doesn’t Count” when he lost the lead in Brandy and Monica’s iconic “The Boy Is Mine” music video.

Source: Josh Brasted

The singer recently revealed that he was originally slated to star in the visual, only to be replaced by Mekhi Phifer after already arriving on set ready to film.

According to Tyrese, he had prepared for what he thought would be a career-defining moment, even knocking out “300 push-ups” that day, before learning the role had gone to the future Soul Food star.

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

The singer shared the behind-the-scenes story while honoring Brandy at the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Music brunch during ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

“I’ve never told this story publicly,” Tyrese said before recounting the moment. “I came to the video set, and then I found out they was going to go with Mekhi Phifer as the big man. I was on the set. I had just got my hair cut that day. I was like, ‘Man, I think this is about to be the biggest moment of my life.'”

At the time, Tyrese said he had just appeared in a Coca-Cola commercial and believed landing the starring role opposite Brandy and Monica would be the breakthrough that changed everything.

“I remember Brandy and Monica was there, and hair and makeup was flying,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I ended up getting this video. I got the biggest stars in the world talking about ‘The Boy Is Mine.'” Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Instead, the role ultimately went to Phifer, who starred as the object of affection caught between Brandy and Monica in the now-classic video.

“I did like 300 push-ups that day,” Tyrese joked of his pre-shoot preparation. “Crazy.”

Although he missed out on “The Boy Is Mine,” the love between Tyrese and Brandy as associates continued, and he made that clear in his speech ahead of the icon being recognized alongside Missy Elliott, Monica, Mona Scott Young, and Kandi Burruss.

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Could YOU picture Tyrese in “The Boy Is Mine”?