‘Boosting’ Blessings: Rihanna & Monica Co-Sign Yung Miami’s ‘Spend Dat’ Amid Viral Backlash–‘Turn That S*** Back On!’

Rihanna and Monica publicly support Yung Miami's success with 'Spend Dat' despite backlash from other artists.

Yung Miami is honored by the support, calling it 'sisterhood' and 'black excellence'.

Yung Miami hopes to get Drake on a remix of 'Spend Dat' to further boost the song's popularity.

Rihanna and Monica are supporting Yung Miami as she relishes in the success of her new single, “Spend Dat.”

Source: Raymond Hall / Prince Williams

Many artists, including India.Arie and Keri Hilson have weighed in on the rapper’s new track “Spend Dat,” with many upset over the song’s messaging. Its lyrics aren’t exactly politically correct, featuring numerous references to scamming and “boostin’”—a slang term commonly used to describe shoplifting.

But, as backlash continues to roll in from certain artists, others have taken kindly to the song. Monica played it during her set at Essence Fest in New Orleans over the weekend, using it as an opportunity to not only hype up the crowd but also a fellow artist.

After seeing Monica jamming to her track, Yung Miami was clearly honored, posting about just how much the moment meant to her.

“Ahhhh…. This is what an OG look like!!!” she captioned her post, sharing Monica and her dancers getting down to the song. “Thank you @monicadenise for hitting that s**t one time and showing ya girl some LOVE. We can celebrate each other’s wins and just have a good time! This is sisterhood this is black excellence!! 🤍🤍🕺🏽🕺🏽Thank you Monica you’ve truly always been a REAL ONE & stay embracing and pouring into the girls! A ICON, A LEGEND 🙏🏾🤍”

Monica replied to her in the comments, writing, “I Love You @yungmiami305 Support & Sisterhood is my stance always 🫶🏾 So much love for you and your family !”

And Monica isn’t the only one making sure Miami sees her support.

Rihanna recently filmed a video with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, where she went grocery shopping in Los Angeles. While she was in her car, she heard a young woman blasting “Spend Dat,” and she just had to FaceTime Young Miami to show her how much people are loving her song.

When the woman in the car turned the song off, Rih yelled, “Yo, turn that s**t back on!” before singing along to the chorus.

“B***h not Rihanna and Jason Lee called me mid melt while my wig was off singing spend Dat B***h!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 Mid Melt b***h!!,” Miami wrote in her caption as she posted a video of the moment.

As “Spend Dat” continues to climb the charts, fans just wanna know when a remix will hit the airwaves.

While talking to Complex’s Jillian Superstar about the remix at the BET Awards 2026 on June 28, Miami revealed there’s one artist she has in mind for the song.

“You gotta stay tuned for that, but I really want Drake,” Yung Miami said. “Champagne Papi. You know we gotta call Drake. Iceman. I want Iceman!”

She went on to joke that Drake needs to “pick up the phone.”