Law Roach Snatched This Schiaparelli Dress Off The Runway
ZenDAMNya! Zendaya Wows In Fresh-Off-The-Runway Schiaparelli, Fans Applaud Law Roach’s Sartorial Style Sorcery
The Internet is losing it over Law Roach’s latest couture coup. The elite image architect recently pulled off the ultimate fashion flex when he took a dress off of a Schiaparelli model, got on a private jet, flew to London, and put Zendaya in it in time for her to attend the premiere of The Odyssey.
In a clip circulating on social media, Law can be seen sitting at the couture presentation, admiring the futuristic gowns that carried a glow before heading backstage, where a model was wearing the dress.
“I flew in last night to come to the show, Law revealed in an interview making its way around social media. “I have a private jet waiting for me and for her to get that dress off her to get it to London to put it on a very special girl.” When the interviewer asked, “Why this one? Is it because it’s giving Odyssey?” Law laughed and responded. “Maybe.”
A few hours later, Zendaya turned heads in the mind-blowing design on the carpet. Law shared a video of Zendaya posing in the dress with the caption, “Fresh Off….. thank you @danielroseberry.”
Law and Zendaya don’t miss.
The duo is fresh off the Spider-Man promo trail, and these two continue to wow us. We can’t wait to see what else they cook up this press run.
ZenDAMNya! Zendaya Wows In Fresh-Off-The-Runway Schiaparelli, Fans Applaud Law Roach’s Sartorial Style Sorcery was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
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