Source: Getty

The Internet is losing it over Law Roach’s latest couture coup. The elite image architect recently pulled off the ultimate fashion flex when he took a dress off of a Schiaparelli model, got on a private jet, flew to London, and put Zendaya in it in time for her to attend the premiere of The Odyssey.

Source: Getty

In a clip circulating on social media, Law can be seen sitting at the couture presentation, admiring the futuristic gowns that carried a glow before heading backstage, where a model was wearing the dress.

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

“I flew in last night to come to the show, Law revealed in an interview making its way around social media. “I have a private jet waiting for me and for her to get that dress off her to get it to London to put it on a very special girl.” When the interviewer asked, “Why this one? Is it because it’s giving Odyssey?” Law laughed and responded. “Maybe.”

A few hours later, Zendaya turned heads in the mind-blowing design on the carpet. Law shared a video of Zendaya posing in the dress with the caption, “Fresh Off….. thank you @danielroseberry.”

Law and Zendaya don’t miss.

The duo is fresh off the Spider-Man promo trail, and these two continue to wow us. We can’t wait to see what else they cook up this press run.

ZenDAMNya! Zendaya Wows In Fresh-Off-The-Runway Schiaparelli, Fans Applaud Law Roach’s Sartorial Style Sorcery was originally published on hellobeautiful.com