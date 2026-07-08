Cliff Vmir Brings FEMME Fierceness To ESSENCE Fest
Bayou Blessings: Beauty Boss Cliff Vmir Brings FEMME Fierceness, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor & Other Celebrity Cameos To New Orleans
New Orleans’ temperature wasn’t the only thing sizzling as a beauty boss brought bayou blessings to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with a star-studded booth.
Before the ESSENCE Fest Superdome shows, celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Cliff Vmir was drawing crowds of his own.
The founder of viral haircare brand FEMMÈ turned his ESSENCE Fest BeautyCon booth into a hot spot with appearances from Cardi B…
Teyana Taylor…
Coi Leray…
Loren Lorosa…
and Yandy Smith.
Known for styling stars including Cardi, Sexyy Red, and Jazmine Sullivan, Cliff has transformed his talent behind the chair into a thriving beauty empire. A press release reports that his self-financed Atlanta headquarters now houses a salon, storefront and warehouse, while FEMMÈ has surpassed 100,000 monthly TikTok product sales and expanded into more than 250 beauty supply stores nationwide.
What do YOU think about the celebs seen on the scene at Cliff Vmir’s ESSENCE Fest booth?
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