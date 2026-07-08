Big Tigger’s Wife Alicia Brown Arrested On Outstanding Kidnapping Warrants Related To 2019 Missing Child

Wife Alicia Brown arrested on kidnapping warrants, with Tigger's child found in her car

Tigger previously arrested for allegedly assaulting Brown, who was granted protective order

Celebrities defend Tigger, claim video shows him trying to retrieve his phone, not assault

The latest development in the saga between Big Tigger, born Darian Morgan, and his estranged wife is raising eyebrows, as it involves an alleged kidnapping.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The radio personality’s wife, Alicia Brown, has been arrested in Georgia on a warrant related to kidnapping. According to reports from TMZ, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office tracked down Brown’s SUV on Monday, July 6, after receiving a BOLO (“be on the lookout”) connected to outstanding kidnapping-related warrants out of Maryland.

Authorities told the outlet that Brown was arrested without incident during a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85. Two young children were inside the vehicle with her, and at the traffic stop, they were safely recovered. Big Tigger’s child, whom he shares with Brown, was one of the kids in the car.

Per investigators, the Maryland warrants stem from the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. Now that she’s been arrested, Brown reportedly faces a felony interference with child custody charge in Georgia, with officials saying she’ll be extradited to Maryland.

This arrest comes amid a string of headlines about Brown and her marriage to Big Tigger.

Just last month, the radio personality was arrested on aggravated battery and cruelty-to-children charges, with Ring camera footage seemingly showing Tigger physically assaulting his wife during a confrontation. Brown ended up being granted a temporary protective order after claiming she suffered an eye injury during the incident. She was also given temporary custody of the minor children and exclusive use of the family home.

Earlier this week, more footage was released that shows Brown and Tigger wrestling on the ground over his cell phone. During the incident, a woman recording the tussle can be heard repeatedly telling Morgan to stop stepping on Brown.

Following the release of this footage, celebrities started to weigh in on the incident–and a lot of them are siding with Tigger. Stars including Lil Duval, Naturi Naughton, Lil Scrappy and King Harris were all in the comments on Instagram giving their opinion on the matter.

Lil Duval shared the viral video on his Instagram and racked up tens of thousands of comments. In his caption, Duval defied headlines framing the clip as assault, revealing that he spoke out because other celebrities weren’t being fair.

“Why is the blogs posting this as he’s beating her when he’s CLEARLY just trying to get his phone back. Ion know who tigger pissed off but they after him,” he wrote. “Be careful who you raw (ima have to see him physically hit her on camera in order for me to believe it. I’m only posting this cuz ion see nobody else wit a big platform saying anything without being one sided).”

He went on to add another comment below, writing, “’Why didn’t he just call the police’ WITH WHAT PHONE? She got it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Lil Scrappy seemed to agree with Duval, theorizing that Alicia Brown and the woman recording were setting Tigger up.

“Her and her friend was on some bs that’s crazy that’s why I dnt trust a lot no more,” he commented. “I’d rather be by myself, she said get off of me and he was standing over her trying to get her phone she could of got up but stayed on the ground being dramatic.”

King Harris commented, “Its video pissed me off,” while Naturi Naughton commented, “Exactly! I’ve known @bigtiggershow for DECADES and only seen kindness, joy and love from this man. #ThisisSad.”