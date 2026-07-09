Seen On The Scene: Society18, Refinery29 & R29 SOMOS Toast To Tastemakers & Content Creators With Buzzy Bash

Content creators, cultural curators, and creative connectors came together as Refinery29, R29 SOMOS, and Society18 held a buzzy bash in the Big Easy.

Source: Shatimah Monaé Photography

The brands kicked off ESSENCE Fest 2026 with an exclusive creator celebration at the Peacock Room inside the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, where influencers, brand execs, and tastemakers mixed and mingled.



Sponsored by New Balance, RevAir and KISS Colors & Care, the stylish soirée celebrated the intersection of Black and Latino creators while fostering fresh collaborations.

Amid a sea of influence, guests sipped signature cocktails, posed for pics, and walked away with complimentary New Balance sneakers.

Source: DP Jolly



Leading the celebration was Society18 founder and CEO Pamela Zapata, whose multicultural influencer agency has become a powerhouse in creator marketing while championing creators of color.

Source: Shatimah Monaé Photography

The executive launched the company after recognizing what she called a glaring gap in the influencer industry, where creators of color were often underrepresented in campaigns and undervalued in brand partnerships.

“There was a need to address the issue,” Zapata previously said of Society18’s founding to Authority Magazine. “I wanted to work directly with multicultural and multiethnic content creators to help them understand their value while also helping advise brands and agencies on the importance of strategically including diverse influencers into their brand campaigns.”

Now, with her vision realized, Zapata welcomed a who’s who of creators and brand builders to one of ESSENCE Fest’s most sought-after celebrations.

Seen on the scene were Heart & Hustle: Houston star Muneera Page, Belle Collective’s Kerri Paul, Curly Culture and CurlyCon LA founder Ava Pearl, media personality Rodney Smith, hip-hop artist JV Mel, Ron Clark Academy executive Kirk Brown, and numerous fashion, beauty, and lifestyle creators from across the country.

Source: DP Jolly

Source: DP Jolly

Other content creators spotted included Tisia, Candace Junee, Natasha Greene, Iesha Gilchrist, Jewellianna Palencia, Hermela Lamps, Marie Mansaray-Lahai, Tina Meeks, Kay Davenport, Tyler Whitney, Alyssa Marie, Ashley Morgan, Kourtney Marsh, Charis Smith, Crystal Obasanya, Julianna Simmons, Tay Marsh and Casey Hinds.

Source: DP Jolly

What do YOU think about Society18, Refinery29 & R29 SOMOS’ buzzy bash?





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