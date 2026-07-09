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Society18, Refinery29 & R29 SOMOS Host ESSENCE Fest Bash

Seen On The Scene: Society18, Refinery29 & R29 SOMOS Toast To Tastemakers & Content Creators With Buzzy Bash

Published on July 8, 2026
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Content creators, cultural curators, and creative connectors came together as Refinery29, R29 SOMOS, and Society18 held a buzzy bash in the Big Easy.

A group of five stylishly dressed Black women posing together in an elegant, dimly lit setting with chandeliers and patterned floors.
Source: Shatimah Monaé Photography

The brands kicked off ESSENCE Fest 2026 with an exclusive creator celebration at the Peacock Room inside the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, where influencers, brand execs, and tastemakers mixed and mingled.


Sponsored by New Balance, RevAir and KISS Colors & Care, the stylish soirée celebrated the intersection of Black and Latino creators while fostering fresh collaborations.

Amid a sea of influence, guests sipped signature cocktails, posed for pics, and walked away with complimentary New Balance sneakers.

Three women posing for a selfie, making peace signs and smiling in a dimly lit room with colorful lighting.
Source: DP Jolly


Leading the celebration was Society18 founder and CEO Pamela Zapata, whose multicultural influencer agency has become a powerhouse in creator marketing while championing creators of color.

A smiling woman in a burgundy top and white lace skirt stands in front of a backdrop with the Refinery29 logo.
Source: Shatimah Monaé Photography

The executive launched the company after recognizing what she called a glaring gap in the influencer industry, where creators of color were often underrepresented in campaigns and undervalued in brand partnerships.

“There was a need to address the issue,” Zapata previously said of Society18’s founding to Authority Magazine. “I wanted to work directly with multicultural and multiethnic content creators to help them understand their value while also helping advise brands and agencies on the importance of strategically including diverse influencers into their brand campaigns.”

Now, with her vision realized, Zapata welcomed a who’s who of creators and brand builders to one of ESSENCE Fest’s most sought-after celebrations.

Seen on the scene were Heart & Hustle: Houston star Muneera Page, Belle Collective’s Kerri Paul, Curly Culture and CurlyCon LA founder Ava Pearl, media personality Rodney Smith, hip-hop artist JV Mel, Ron Clark Academy executive Kirk Brown, and numerous fashion, beauty, and lifestyle creators from across the country.

A smiling woman in a bright pink dress and cape stands in front of a colorful mural backdrop, gesturing with her hands.
Source: DP Jolly
A woman wearing glasses and a black jacket sits on a couch in a dimly lit room with a chandelier and decorative items.
Source: DP Jolly

Other content creators spotted included Tisia, Candace Junee, Natasha Greene, Iesha Gilchrist, Jewellianna Palencia, Hermela Lamps, Marie Mansaray-Lahai, Tina Meeks, Kay Davenport, Tyler Whitney, Alyssa Marie, Ashley Morgan, Kourtney Marsh, Charis Smith, Crystal Obasanya, Julianna Simmons, Tay Marsh and Casey Hinds.

A group of diverse people posing together in front of a backdrop with the "SOCIETY" logo, some wearing formal attire and others in casual clothing.
Source: DP Jolly

What do YOU think about Society18, Refinery29 & R29 SOMOS’ buzzy bash?


Two people, a woman wearing a blue and yellow sports jersey and a man in a black suit, standing in front of a tropical plant and artwork with a peacock.
DP Jolly
A woman wearing a green halter dress with gold accents stands in a dimly lit room with shelves of bottles behind her.
DP Jolly
Two smiling Black women in a restaurant, one wearing a pink ruffled dress and the other in a denim skirt and white top.
DP Jolly
A smiling couple sitting on a couch in a dimly lit room, with lamps and decorative elements visible in the background.
DP Jolly
Two people, a man and a woman, standing together in a bar or restaurant setting, both holding drinks and smiling.
DP Jolly
A smiling woman wearing a red and white patterned dress, large hoop earrings, and a beaded necklace stands in a dimly lit room.
DP Jolly
A woman in a gray crop top and pants stands in a dimly lit room with ornate wooden panels, smiling and wearing sunglasses.
DP Jolly
A woman in a pink draped dress stands in a room with a tropical mural backdrop, holding her hands on her hips and looking directly at the camera.
DP Jolly
A shirtless man wearing a yellow knit cardigan stands in a dimly lit room with a bar in the background.
DP Jolly
A woman wearing a vibrant, ruffled pink and gold dress stands in a room with a colorful painting on the wall behind her.
DP Jolly
Three smiling women in colorful dresses posing together in a dimly lit setting with warm lighting.
DP Jolly
Two smiling women in colorful outfits posing for a selfie in a dimly lit room with a chandelier overhead.
DP Jolly
Two Black men standing in a room, one wearing a white shirt and the other wearing a red jersey with "RGUNITED" printed on it.
DP Jolly
A woman with red braided hair wearing a yellow lace dress and tattoos on her arm, standing in a dimly lit setting.
DP Jolly
A man wearing a navy blue button-down shirt and white pants stands in front of a blue wall, with a necklace and watch visible.
DP Jolly
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