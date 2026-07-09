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Mississippi Judge In Nolan Wells case Deactivated Social Media

Nolan Wells: Ben Crump Announces Independent Autopsy, Says There Were ‘So Many Inconsistencies’ Surrounding His Death

Published on July 9, 2026
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  • Judge denies influencing investigation, says her son was with Wells before his death
  • Family seeks independent autopsy, wants thorough examination of all evidence
  • Public skeptical of official narrative, calls for transparency amid unanswered questions
Three people posing for a photo - a man in a beige sweater, a young man in a blue graduation gown, and a woman in a white sweater.
Source: GoFundMe / Wells Family

The questions surrounding the highly suspicious death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells just keep piling up, and despite repeated calls for patience, the public isn’t exactly buying that this case is as straightforward as some would like everyone to believe. Shadiness abounds.

According to NewsOne, Mississippi Chancery Judge Ashlee Cole found herself addressing mounting online scrutiny after her son, Warren Cole, was identified as one of the young men who was with Wells during the July 4 trip to Horn Island. In a lengthy public statement, the judge pushed back on rumors that her family had influenced the investigation, insisting neither she nor her husband was on the island that day.

“Our family, along with the community, grieves the loss of Nolan Wells,” her post began. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nolan’s family. Our son, Warren, loved Nolan dearly.”

She also denied any cover-up allegations and admitted that she temporarily deactivated her Facebook page simply to protect her family’s privacy amid the growing attention. The judge said Warren last saw Wells around 3 p.m., before the group’s boat reportedly experienced bilge pump problems around 4:30 p.m. According to her account, Wells chose to stay behind on the island with plans to catch another ride back later.

“Yes, I am a judge,” Cole wrote. “I also value transparency. I apologize if anyone was offended that I deleted my social media. There were no nefarious motivations in my deleting my social media. Social media has a lot of positives, but a whole lot of negatives. We live in a world of click-baiting. Sad, but true.”

That explanation, however, has done little to nothing to quiet the chorus of people asking how an 18-year-old was ultimately found dead after allegedly being left behind. The timeline continues to receive side-eyes online, even as investigators urge the public not to jump to conclusions.

Meanwhile, WLOX reports that ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump says Wells’ family has no intention of accepting assumptions before the evidence tells the full story. During an appearance on ABC News Live, Crump emphasized that the family is waiting for the results of an independent autopsy and wants investigators to thoroughly examine every piece of evidence before declaring exactly what happened.

Authorities are continuing to collect witness statements, videos, photographs, and any other information from people who were on Horn Island that day.

Officials say the investigation remains active, but with unanswered questions surrounding Wells’ final hours, conflicting public narratives, and a community demanding transparency, this is one of those cases where people are making it clear they’re not interested in quick explanations.

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