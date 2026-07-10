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5 Essentials You Need For The JAŸ-Z Concert

Pack these concert essentials when you head to Yankee Stadium for the Jay-Z 30 and 25 concert series, this weekend.

Published on July 10, 2026
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A woman wearing a Yankees cap and sports bra, holding a pink purse, standing in front of a building. A smartphone charging on a white surface. Two rose gold Shark brand hair styling tools.
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Ever since JAŸ-Z announced his the 30th anniversary concert series at Yankee Stadium, fans have been wondering what they’re wearing, what to bring, how to get there and what special guests Hov has planned to make an appearance. The concert kicks off tonight and you still have time to get everything you need for the show.

Keep scrolling for some concert essentials.

Yankees Fitted

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2022
Source: Gotham / Getty

Jay-Z wasn’t lying when he said “I made the Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can.” Expect to see plenty of Yankee caps in the stands, this weekend. You can find the sports paraphernalia everywhere, but adding a unique design will make it stand out. From embroidery to rhinestones, show off your style with this fashionable staple.

Stadium Approved Clear Bag

Empty plastic transparent bag for cosmetics on a trendy pink background with shadows and sunlight. Transparent makeup bag in flat style. Flat style
Source: fotoslavt / Getty

Clear bags aren’t mandatory at Yankee Stadium, but it’ll make entry easier (and they’re a pretty cute accessory). Prepare for long security lines entering the stadium and this should cut wait times down.

Portable Charger

Mobile phone connected to white external power bank with usb cable on dark background. Portable backup battery charging smartphone screen mockup for travel, technology or emergency energy.
Source: vadishzainer / Getty

It didn’t happen if it’s not on social media. Bring a portable charger to make sure you don’t miss a viral moment. And whether you’re taking public transportation or Uber home, you’re going to need your phone to communicate. Stay charged up.

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Portable Fan

Shark ChillPill
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

NYC has been suffering sweltering heat waves and while it won’t be 100 degrees this weekend, it’s going to be hot. Be prepared to stay hydrated and cool with a portable fan. The Shark Pill is a sturdy fan with major cooling power. The Shark ChillPill™ Personal Fan and Cooling System in Carbon comes with attachable pieces that’ll make this concert experience a breeze!

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SEE ALSO

5 Essentials You Need For The JAŸ-Z Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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