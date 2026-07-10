‘Diarra From Detroit’ Season 2 Trailer Promises More Motor City Cackles, Crime-Cracking & Chaos

The show's signature blend of suspense and humor remains intact, with a star-studded guest cast joining the returning ensemble.

Detroit continues to serve as the vibrant backdrop for one of television's most original crime comedies.

Source: Diarra From Detroit / Paramount+

Detroit’s favorite amateur detective is officially back. Paramount+ has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Diarra From Detroit. If the preview is any indication, Diarra Kilpatrick’s fearless heroine is about to find herself in even deeper trouble than before.

After earning critical acclaim for its refreshing mix of comedy, mystery, romance, and authentic Detroit storytelling, Diarra From Detroit returns on July 29 with an eight-episode second season. Fans can catch the two-episode premiere before new installments arrive every Wednesday through September 9.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

The new season picks up with Diarra hoping for a much-deserved hot girl summer after everything she survived in Season 1. Unfortunately, peace does not last long. What begins as a simple mission to recover a piece of furniture quickly spirals into another dangerous mystery, pulling her back into Detroit’s criminal underworld.

The trailer wastes no time showing that the stakes are much higher this time around. Diarra is seen dodging danger, investigating suspicious characters, and piecing together another elaborate mystery while trying to keep her personal life from falling apart. Along the way, she goes undercover with what appears to be a secret society, hunts for buried treasure, and finds herself balancing romance with detective work. The preview also teases explosive confrontations, hilarious one-liners, unexpected twists, and plenty of action, highlighting that the show’s signature blend of suspense and comedy is fully intact.

Returning alongside creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick are DomiNque Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark, Jon Chaffin, Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad, and Harry Lennix. Season 2 also welcomes an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Method Man, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Chris “CP” Powell, Jude Demorest, and Shoniqua Shandai.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

Created, written, and executive-produced by Kilpatrick, the series continues under executive producers Kenya Barris and Miles Orion Feldsott — who also serves as showrunner. Produced by BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society, the show has become one of television’s most celebrated new series, earning recognition from Deadline, Rolling Stone, and The Hollywood Reporter, as well as multiple NAACP Image Award and Independent Spirit Award nominations.

Diarra From Detroit is doubling down on everything audiences loved the first time around. The laughs are bigger, the mysteries run deeper, and Detroit once again proves to be the perfect backdrop for one of television’s most original crime comedies.

Watch the official trailer below:

Diarra From Detroit Season 2 returns July 29 on Paramount+.

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‘Diarra From Detroit’ Season 2 Trailer Promises More Motor City Cackles, Crime-Cracking & Chaos was originally published on globalgrind.com