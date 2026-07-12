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Tia Mowry Gets Sweet 48th Birthday Wishes From New Boo

Birthday BaeHavior: Tia Mowry Gets Sweet 48th Bday Wishes From New Boo, Social Media Is Here For It!

Tia Mowry is in her lover girl era and her new man is all in too.

Published on July 12, 2026
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Tia Mowry celebrated her 48th birthday on July 8 surrounded by family and friends, while her new man made it clear that he’s all in on their love.

The former The Game star has been fearlessly walking in her new chapter since closing the door on her marriage in 2022 and her latest romance with Javon’e Williams has been making everyone smile. Tia originally went public with her new man back in May after soft launching his existence in March with a photo of their feet together in a photo. Fans were already speculating that she had officially moved on due to a new glow that people correctly identified as that “new love” feeling.

And it’s clear the two are locked in as Williams posted a loving tribute full of cute, intimate moments the two have shared to Instagram to celebrate the actress’ birthday.

“Happy Birthday @tiamowry 👑👑💫🤎🤎 bulletproof love,” he captioned the photos.

The carousel includes date nights between the two, photos of the pair vacationing and art painted by Tia’s sister-in-law as well as cute selfies. Williams and Mowry seem to be blocking out any noise from dissenters on social media though many commenters seem to be rooting for them wholeheartedly.

He also posted a second carousel of images from her actual birthday festivities including the two taking in a Los Angeles Sparks game courtside and Tia blowing out the candles of a cake while seated on a beach.

It’s not the first time the two have let the public into their budding love story. Tia introduced her man to the world via a recap of their vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico complete with photos of them hand in hand, sharing kisses and even a video of Williams drawing a photo of her with the ocean as their background.

We love to see the girlies getting all the love they deserve!

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