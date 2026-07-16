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Love Island's Bryce Alakai & Trinity Tatum's Post Villa Interview

Cutely Coupled Up: ‘Love Island USA’ Winners Bryce & Trinity Address Age Gap, Detail Falling Fast In The Villa

Published on July 16, 2026
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Two people, a smiling woman with curly hair and a man in a tuxedo, standing together in front of a festive holiday backdrop with lights and greenery.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

The villa may be behind them, but Love Island USA winners, Bryce Alakai and Trinity Tatum, revealed that their love story is just getting started in their first post-villa interview.

Just days after winning Love Island USA Season 8 and taking home the $100,000 grand prize, the fan-favorite couple sat down for their first official post-villa interview on TODAY. According to NBC News, the pair reflected on everything from their viral romance to the criticism surrounding their age difference and what life looks like now that the cameras have stopped rolling.

Two people dining outdoors at a table decorated with tropical flowers and string lights.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

Fans watched Bryce and Trinity couple up on Day 1 before navigating six weeks of challenges, bombshells, and temptations inside the Fiji villa. Their journey ended with an emotional exchange of “I love you” during the finale, making them one of the strongest couples of the season.

During their appearance on TODAY, Bryce admitted that life inside the villa creates an emotional bond unlike anything he has experienced before.

“One thing that brings us closer is that comfort in those moments,” he shared. 

He explained that Trinity became the person he leaned on throughout the competition. Now that they’re back in the real world, he joked that everyday life almost feels like the next challenge.

A man and woman in formal attire embrace in a tropical setting with palm trees and twinkling lights in the background.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

One of the biggest topics of conversation surrounding the couple all season was their eight-year age gap. Trinity is 22 while Bryce recently turned 30, but both say the difference quickly became irrelevant.

Bryce explained that Trinity’s maturity immediately stood out to him, saying she was one of the most emotionally intelligent people in the villa. Trinity agreed, adding that she often forgets there’s an age difference because of how naturally they connect.

She also praised Bryce for balancing his playful personality with emotional maturity.

“He gives the best advice,” she said with a smile.

As for those emotional “I love yous” that had viewers swooning during the finale, Trinity said spending nearly every hour together for six weeks made falling in love feel completely natural.

A couple embracing passionately while a woman in a blue ruffled dress stands nearby with an excited expression, all against a backdrop of sparkling lights.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

Now that they’re adjusting to life outside the villa, the couple admitted they are already dealing with a little separation anxiety whenever they’re apart. Bryce laughed that even simple errands have him wondering where Trinity is, while Trinity said she plans to spend plenty of time in Los Angeles with him instead of returning home to Virginia for long.

Be sure to watch Bryce and Trinity’s full first interview together with Today, where the newly crowned winners share even more about their future, their chemistry, and why they’re excited to see where their relationship goes next.

Check out the interview below: 

RELATED: Brinity Blessings: Bryce & Trinity Win ‘Love Island USA,’ Cutely Coupled Up Duo Reveal Romance Plans Post-Villa

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