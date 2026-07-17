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'Today' Show Intruder Charged After Accosting Craig Melvin

Not TODAY, Satan! ‘Today’ Show Intruder Charged With Hate Crime After Accosting Anchor Craig Melvin, NBC Fires Security Guard

The intruder approached Craig Melvin in search of Today Show mainstay Al Roker, hurled the N-word and was arrested without incident before making it to the set.

Published on July 17, 2026
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TODAY show anchor Craig Melvin has been marked safe after a crazed racist, allegedly searching for Al Roker, showed up at NBC Studios on July 16. Melvin is now assuring viewers that he’s doing just fine following the frightening encounter, while the would-be attacker is facing multiple criminal charges.

"Disclosure Day" New York Premiere
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Though the man, identified by the NYPD as Andrew Truelove, never made it onto the show’s set, he encountered Melvin in a stairwell and demanded to know Roker’s whereabouts. According to Page Six, Truelove hurled racist slurs at Melvin before lunging at the 47-year-old anchor. Melvin managed to call security and have him removed from the building. NBC later reportedly fired a security guard who was present but failed to stop Truelove from getting that far.

“I feel totally safe,” Melvin said to TMZ while exiting the 30 Rock building on Friday morning. “There’s a lot of wacky out there. But, I feel totally safe. We’ve got the best in the business.”

The anchor was seen flanked by NYPD officers on every side while exiting the building and getting into his vehicle. Truelove has been hit with a slew of charges including hate crime menacing, hate crime burglary, hate crime criminal trespass and harassment.

Melvin, seated alongside Roker with fellow anchors Carson Daly and Shienelle Jones, addressed the incident during a live taping on July 17 saying,

“You may have heard that, unfortunately, an intruder, made his way into an unauthorized area here at studio 1A. Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly, he was placed under arrest. We are cooperating, fully, with the NYPD as they investigate the matter and we are just very happy that everyone is safe.”

Melvin also took to his Instagram the morning of the incident to assure everyone that, despite the scariness of the situation, he was fine.

“Hey everyone,” he wrote in a caption. “I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours. I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I’m looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning.”

Roker hopped in the comments of the post to also report that he was fine after the matter. Undoubtedly, a wild way to start the morning for all; however, we’re so glad it was remedied before anyone was physically hurt.

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