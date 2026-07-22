Nolan Wells: Independent Autopsy Rules Cause Of Death ‘Undetermined,’ Key Body Parts Missing From Mississippi Medical Examiner Office

Source: Photo courtesy of WLOX / Nolan Xavier Wells

The search for answers in the death of Nolan Xavier Wells took another significant turn after an independent autopsy commissioned by his family stopped short of identifying exactly how the 23-year-old died, adding even more uncertainty to a case that has already under national scrutiny.

According to APNews, the independent forensic pathologist ruled both Wells’ cause and manner of death as “undetermined pending further investigation,” explaining that the available evidence simply wasn’t enough to reach a definitive conclusion. The report noted a red discoloration in the soft tissue at the back of Wells’ head, but the pathologist concluded the finding was inconclusive because there were no accompanying skull fractures, scalp injuries, or other signs of significant blunt-force trauma. The examination also found no fractures, bruising, or deep tissue injuries elsewhere on his body that could explain what happened during his final hours.

One of the biggest obstacles to reaching that desired definitive conclusion, however, was the condition of Wells’ remains, which included decomposition, according to the forensic pathologist, combined with the fact that portions of the neck structures and several organs had already been removed during the Mississippi’s state medical examiner’s initial autopsy. This limited what could be determined through the family’s independent examination. As a result, the report stated that neither accidental nor non-accidental causes of death could be ruled in or out.

As BOSSIP has previously reported, Wells’ disappearance and death have sparked intense public scrutiny, with his family raising concerns about the investigation, pushing for greater transparency. Those concerns only intensified after questions emerged surrounding the handling of Wells’ cellphone and social media accounts following his disappearance.

Now, ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the independent autopsy reinforces the family’s belief that the investigation must remain active until every unanswered question is addressed. With the official state autopsy and toxicology results still pending, Wells’ loved ones say this latest report doesn’t provide closure. It underscores just how much investigators still don’t know about what happened during Nolan Wells’ final hours.