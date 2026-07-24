BLERD ALERT! Converse Got It Right With The Dragon Ball Z Collection

Converse/©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

There’s simply no discussion of anime culture without the mention of Dragon Ball Z, and now Converse is giving fans of the hit series something to go “Super Saiyan” over with the release of a collaborative collection of sneakers and apparel.

The only real question you have now is who to choose: Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu, Shenron or the classic Fusion Dance?

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The Chuck Taylor All Star sits at the center of this collab, with the classic silhouette getting decked out in color themes synonymous with each of the aforementioned characters. The dragonesque Shenron iteration stands out as the sole Chuck 70 style, offering a more premium option for a slightly higher price. Still, each design has its own standout features that diehard fans will spot immediately. Goku’s signature orange gi serves as the base for his colorway design, as the same with Vegeta’s blue bodysuit, Frieza’s purple and white exoskeleton, Cell’s green scaly skin, Majin Buu’s pink puffy build and the unforgettable Gotenks pose that stretches from right to left shoe. Each version has its own set of premium specs — patent leather, canvas, premium leather — that literally come full circle with custom ankle patches that fit their respective themes.

The apparel options are limited to two t-shirts and a hoodie, but it works out overall as you can pretty much mix and match to any shoe in the collection. If the options listed above weren’t enough, Converse is also offering up its Converse By You service to those who think they can create their own Dragon Ball Z sneaker. A variety of graphic options are available, leaving the outcome completely up to the creator.

The Converse x Dragon Ball Z Collection is available now at select retail locations and online, with the “Shenron” Chuck 70 priced at $100 USD, Chuck Taylor All Stars for “Goku,” “Vegeta,” “Cell” and “Freiza” in adult sizes for $80 USD and $55 USD for the “Buu” and “Fusion” grade school only offerings. Take a look at the full set below: