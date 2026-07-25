Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Trump Makes Nicki Minaj Joke At WH Correspondents' Dinner

MAGA Maliciousness: Donald Trump Makes Rancidly Racist Nicki Minaj ‘Twerk’ Joke At White House Correspondent’s Dinner

Donald Trump made sure to bring a little racism to his White House Correspondent's Dinner remarks, referencing Nicki Minaj twerking to gunshots.

Published on July 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Trump's joke recycled racist 'Black soldiers dancing' trope during Vietnam War.
  • Nicki Minaj's MAGA support seen as willingly enabling racist caricatures.
  • Backlash highlights Trump's history of using Black celebrities for photo ops.

Donald Trump took time during his White House Correspondents’ Dinner to bring racism to the forefront with a MAGA Minaj joke that’s leaving a sour taste in some people’s mouths.

President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

During a portion of his prewritten jokes to the room of his supporters, he referred to the White House shooting incident that occurred during the event’s first scheduled date in April and included a reference to Nicki Minaj in the process.

“After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, ‘Get down!’ which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking,” the President said. “Can you believe it? She’s the only one that really understood what that meant.”

Surely, Nicki won’t mind the racial implications of Trump’s insinuation that gunshots would be a cue for her to twerk, seeing as how she’s been an avid supporter of his, going as far as showing up to White House events and advocating on his behalf.

Much like the other notable Black figureheads that have come out in support of Trump—looking at you, Stephen A. Smith—whether Minaj will understand that there isn’t truly a seat at the table for her remains to be seen.

For now, the internet is taking on the job of breaking down why Trump’s comments hold significant weight in the never-ending fight against treating Black women like hypersexualized caricatures.

Comedian Loni Love chimed in with a historical reference, pointing out that Trump’s joke was seemingly a recycled one that once mocked Black soldiers lost in combat during the Vietnam War.

“It’s a stolen classic racist shock-humor riddle joke,” she said in a post on X. “The original was ‘why did more Black soldiers die during the Vietnam war? Because when they said get down they started dancing….'”

Whew, chile. Racism is truly eternal.

Related Stories

Still, some users didn’t find Trump’s comments surprising, as his history of carting out Black celebrities willing to be used for nothing more than photo opportunities is well-documented. With some even pointing out that Nicki’s presence amongst the MAGA loyalists was fraught with shame from the beginning, as her claims that Trump gifted her one of his gold citizenship cards were quickly disputed by his staffers.

“this is racially charged but what could you expect from this racist clown when maga minaj willingly signed up for this,” one social media user commented.

“proof that she’s been nothing but a caricature of a black woman to him all this time. pathetic,” said another.

Anyone waiting on Nicki to make a statement worth hearing need not hold their breathe as she made it clear during her sit-down with Erika Kirk that she doesn’t pay attention to the backlash from her allegiance to Trump.

“We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the ones who are still just disgruntled. But really, they’re just disgruntled with themselves,” Minaj told Kirk during a Turning Point USA panel. “They are angry with themselves, you guys, so you can’t wake up and think about somebody who is determined to just stay mad. I literally tell them, ‘Stay mad,’ ’cause we’re going to stay joyful and peaceful and iconic and smart, and we’re gonna stay thinkers in a world that doesn’t want us to think. We will think by ourselves, on our own. We will continue to think.”

Well, happy twerking to all the Barbz!

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

NBA London Game 2026 - Red Carpet

Angel Reese Becomes A Real-Life Barbie

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Family Together on Couch Watching Movie Night at Home in the Evening, Smiling and Relaxed

Weekend Watch List: 10 Movies & Shows To Stream

Global Grind
A person wearing a white veil and holding a document, surrounded by others in what appears to be a formal setting.

The Caucasity! White Woman Allegedly Denied Stealing A Black Bride's Wallet—Until She Heard 'Check The Cameras'

MadameNoire
Two men sitting on a couch playing video games, with the EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition logo visible.

Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappé On 'FC 27' Ultimate Plus Edition Cover

Hip-Hop Wired
Latest Stories
A smiling woman wearing a Haiti jersey stands in a crowded soccer stadium, surrounded by fans in Brazilian colors.
42 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! MORE Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

Comments
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

‘There’s No Moving On’: Widow of Malcolm Jamal Warner Speaks On Anniversary Of Actor’s Passing Amid Lawsuit Against His Mother

Comments
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 8, 2026
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cardi B Confesses She Could Pick Better Men Amid Maduka Okoye Baby Mama Drama: ‘I Just Don’t Be Liking People Like That’

Comments
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Mysteriously Matriculated Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Trolls Degree Demanders With Netflix Doc Trend, Social Media Drags Her By The Doctoral Hood

Comments
11 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

10 Destiny’s Child Songs That NEED A Remix In 2026

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close