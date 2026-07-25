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Nivea Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis

Get Well Soon: Singer Nivea Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis, Says She’s Taking It ‘Day By Day’

Nivea revealed the diagnosis during her episode of the popular social media music series 'Cadillac Chronicles'.

Published on July 25, 2026
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  • Nivea was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia earlier this year, but her treatments have been effective so far
  • Despite the diagnosis, Nivea remains grateful and focused on continuing her music career and motherhood
  • Nivea has been open about her past struggles with substance abuse and depression, but is now determined to overcome this new challenge

R&B singer Nivea is sharing some shocking news about her health. The “Laundromat” singer recently revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia earlier this year and is taking things “day by day” to get better.

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During an episode of the popular music series Cadillac Chronicles, Nivea revealed that her diagnosis has made her even more grateful for the little things and that her treatments have been effective.

“Well, first of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I’m so grateful to God,”she said. “I’ve been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen.”

According to PEOPLE, the “Laundromat” singer’s specific form of the cancer is Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. It is a rare, non-hereditary type of the disease, but it still poses a threat to the body’s bone marrow.

“I was diagnosed with CML in early 2026,” Nivea told the outlet. “As incredibly surprised as I was to have the diagnosis confirmed after [two] (because the [first] one wasn’t successful), bone marrow biopsy procedures, I was profoundly thankful that it wasn’t Blast [blastoma]. Which would have meant chemotherapy as part of the treatment.

“Also learning CML isn’t hereditary nor something ‘I did’ to cause it, was a relief yet still a bit puzzling.. Life for me has changed in various ways but treatment thus far is working. Taking it day by day with a positive mindset [and] a heart full of gratitude! I’m blessed with the ability to still do what I love—music, continue to mother my children, and learn new skills that fuel me! I am and have been very blessed in this life and won’t ever take it for granted.”

Nivea, who most recently took on opening act duties for the Millennium Tour, has been open about her life both in and outside of the spotlight in recent years. During a sit-down with Kandi Burruss in 2021, the “Don’t Mess With My Man” singer revealed shocking truths about the reality few people knew she was living when she disappeared from the spotlight, including struggles with substance abuse and depression.

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“I got real, real, real, real, real low. I’ll never get that low again, thank you Lord. I got so low because I was depleted. I had nothing for me,” Nivea explained. “I couldn’t inspire. I couldn’t be optimistic anymore, I couldn’t pump myself back up. I had nothing left.”

Through it all, Nivea remained optimistic that she would come out on the other side and her willingness to share how she climbed out of darkness was, in part, so that others knew it was possible for them too.

“I feel like your testimony or your story—I know it’s cliché, but it really does help somebody else,” she said. “And I’m a motherfucking survivor. Some people would have never survived some of the shit I did. I’m so proud of myself.” 

Happy to see the ATL princess still thriving despite life’s unexpected roadblocks. Sending lots of well wishes and healing energy her way!

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