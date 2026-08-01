Robin Givens Joins 'Cross' Season 3 As A Conservative Senator

Variety

Robin Givens has dealt with controversy in her life and career, and she’s not running from it in her new role. The 61-year-old Harlem and Batgirl actress has been cast as an “intellectual conservative” in Season 3 of Cross, according to Deadline.

The Prime Video show is based around Washington, D.C., detective Alex Cross played by Aldis Hodge, along with his friend and colleague John Sampson. The character is based on the series of books by James Patterson, but showrunner Ben Watkins has adapted the characters in an updated narrative.

While Season 1 was praised for its ensemble acting and storyline, some fans of the show felt Season 2 strayed away from what made the first season strong. They believe that Season 2’s Latina vigilante serial killer storyline made Cross a secondary character on his own show.

But other viewers thought Season 2 was a thrill ride they were happy to take.

Givens joining the cast provides some clues about the third season, which may be set in the world of politics. She’ll play Senator Mulrooney, described as “overbearing, both as a parent and a partner. She is the wife of a doctor and the mother of a son, whose problems the Senator keeps a closely guarded secret.”

Givens posted on her Instagram account, “So excited to be working with such talented writers, cast and crew. SO FUN! And I’m especially grateful for my new ‘bestie’ @staciegreenwell …. You are never getting rid of me.”

Greenwell plays veteran Metropolitan police detective Shawna De Lackner on Cross.

Showrunner Ben Watson says that he’s already thought out the first four seasons, which will likely reflect some of the plots of the books. The first two books, Kiss the Girls and Kill Alex Cross, have plotlines tied directly to the kidnapping of the president’s children from their school and then from the White House itself. Givens could also be part of a Season 3 storyline based on Patterson’s Jack and Jill, where a serial-killing duo starts assassinating politicians and other public figures in the D.C. area.

Season 3 was shot in the spring, and given previous release schedules, the eight-episode season is likely to drop on Prime Video in 2027. [SPOILER ALERT] At the end of Season 2, Cross turns in his badge and his gun, following the books, becoming a psychologist in private practice who also consults with the FBI.

“I don’t even think about him quitting,” Hodge said in an interview earlier this year with The Wrap. “There’s something broken he can’t fix. And he refuses to let it break him any further. He’s been through too much and seen too much. It’ll be interesting to see how he rolls and integrates himself back into things.”

Watch the rest of the clip below:

Robin Givens Joins 'Cross' Season 3 As A Conservative Senator was originally published on cassiuslife.com