Tom Holland Looks Spidey Stressed Getting Grilled By NYC Students Over His Marriage To Zendaya

Tom Holland can’t get away with avoiding the big questions when a kid is the one asking.

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During an episode of Celebrity Substitute that is set to come out later today, Holland makes his way to the classroom to teach stunts to a group of young students. In a clip shared with People, the Spider-Man star can be seen dodging a question from one of the New York City students about his relationship status.

“Are you married?” Victor, one of the students featured in the clip, asks Tom. “Uh, that is a very important question,” Holland responds, clearly flustered. “I am…You guys obviously haven’t been media trained like the publicists that I speak with.”

During a solo interview, Victor presented his theory to the camera, saying the actor is “definitely married. I don’t know why he avoided my question.”

The actor went on to answer a question from a student named Kayson, who asks if Holland takes his wife Zendaya “to a date.”

“Yeah, all the time,” Holland responds. “My favorite thing to do.”

Despite doing their best to keep their private lives out of the public eye, Holland confirmed in a June interview with Esquire that he and the Emmy winner were married. Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, was the one who initially made the big reveal, announcing in March that their “wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Both actors appear this summer in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. They originally met while filming 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and this next installment will be their fourth Spider-Man film together.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters this Friday.