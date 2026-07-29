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Nolan Wells' Mother Subpoenas TikTok, Instagram, Facebook

Nolan Wells’ Mother Subpoenas TikTok, Instagram, Facebook & More, Opens Up About Grief And Online Hate

Published on July 29, 2026
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  • Grieving mother files subpoenas to tech companies for son's digital data, hoping to find answers
  • Independent investigation underway as family leaves no stone unturned in pursuit of truth
  • Heartbroken mother pleads for empathy, saying the family only asked what happened to their son
Three people posing for a photo: a smiling older man, a young man in a graduation gown and cap, and a smiling woman.
Source: GoFundMe / GoFundMe

The fight for answers in the suspicious death of Nolan Wells has entered a new phase, with his mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, casting an even wider net in search of the truth.

According to TMZ reporting, Wells-Wonsley has filed subpoenas seeking records from several major tech companies, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, TikTok and Life360, hoping the digital trail left behind by her late son will help answer questions that investigators still haven’t resolved. The requests reportedly seek everything from current and previous usernames, email addresses and phone numbers to login IP addresses, password reset activity and metadata tied to Nolan’s accounts. 

The subpoenas also demand copies of posts, stories, direct messages, chats, photos, videos, GPS information, friend lists and any other stored account data. TMZ says the requests extend to information that could identify people who communicated with Nolan through the various platforms. 

One detail stands out in particular. During her own efforts to retrace Nolan’s final movements, Christine reportedly compared location information from Life360 with Snapchat data and found the timelines didn’t match, raising even more questions about what happened before the 18-year-old was found dead after disappearing during a Fourth of July trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island. 

BOSSIP has been following this heartbreaking case from the beginning, and it’s clear Nolan’s family isn’t going to accept unanswered questions or rest on the laurels of law enforcement. With an independent investigation already underway, these subpoenas signal that Nolan Wells’ family is determined to examine every digital breadcrumb possible. Whether the social media giants hand over information that fills in the blanks remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the deceased teenager’s loved ones are leaving no stone unturned in their relentless pursuit of answers.

Ms. Wells-Wonsley recently posted a video to TikTok expressing her and her family’s emotional state saying, “This grief is just different.”

“I miss hearing him say, ‘I love you, Mom.’ I just miss all of those things. And I know that we will not have that again. I will not be able to hear those words. I will not be able to put my arms around him. Like, I know that. And we’re just trying to make it through.”

Then, the grieving mother begged “strangers” (see, white people) to stop sending hateful messages to her on social media.

“Me and my family, we don’t owe anybody anything. The only thing we did initially, we just asked a question. We just asked a question. We asked, ‘What happened to Nolan?’ That’s it. That’s the question we asked and everyone went crazy.”

All those people can burn in the hottest part of hell for eternity. Really and truly.

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