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Cardi B Says “AH HA” To Her Haters In Fiery New Single

‘AH HA!’ Cardi Mercilessly Mocks Her Haters In Fiery New Single, Bardi Gang Suspects She Dissed JT With ‘Lap Dog’ Diss

Published on July 31, 2026
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Cardi B is back in her bag!

2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The Grammy-winning rapper surprised fans on Thursday night with the release of “AH HA,” an energetic new single produced by DJ SwanQo, the same producer behind her chart-topping hit “Up.” Packed with Cardi’s signature confidence, the track sees her clowning critics, flexing her success, and taking aim at anyone who’s doubted her along the way.

At one point, she even throws in a playful “na na na boo boo,” proving she’s still got that signature sense of humor.

“AH HA” marks Cardi’s first solo release since dropping her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, back in September. The project was long-awaited following her Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy, and featured appearances from Cash Cobain, Tyla, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson, and Lizzo.

The Bronx native has spent much of the past year celebrating the album’s success. Earlier this year, she embarked on her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off in February and wrapped in April, She also brought album cuts “Bodega Baddie” and “ErrTime” to the stage during her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

On “AH HA,” Cardi wastes no time addressing her haters. She also slips in a jab aimed at Donald Trump, rapping, “I’ll give a ho exactly what she want in this b***h/ Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this b***h, f**k him.”

Elsewhere on the track, she questions why people who claim not to like her continue to keep up with everything she does.

“I’m a slapper, toe tagger,” she raps. “You think I’m talkin’ ‘bout your fav? B***h, at her.”

Fans were quick to speculate that another lyric may be directed at former friend and collaborator JT. Cardi raps, “B***h you bark pretty loud for a lap dog, to get this kinda house you gotta sell yo catalogue,” prompting social media to debate whether the line was shade aimed at one person, in particular.

After teasing the song earlier in the week, Cardi celebrated its release with an enthusiastic message on Instagram.

“AH HA is out RIGHT NOW!!” she wrote. “Go run it up in the clubs… the weddings.. the funerals!!!”

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