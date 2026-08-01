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Nicki Minaj Roasts Dr. Fauci in Bizarre Impersonation Video

MAGA Minaj Mayhem! Nicki Minaj Plays Dr. Fauci in Unhinged New Video, Disses Joy Ann Reid

Published on August 1, 2026
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A woman with long black hair speaking into a microphone on a stage, and a man in a suit raising his hand while testifying at a hearing.
Source: OLIVIER TOURON/ Anna Moneymaker

Nicki Minaj and Trump are seemingly teaming up again, and this time, they have a common enemy. This week, the rapper found herself echoing a lot of the same criticism the former president and his allies have leveled at Dr. Anthony Fauci for years. On Friday, Minaj posted a 59-second clip filmed in near-total darkness, where she fully commits to playing Fauci himself, kicking things off with a theatrical “Dear Diary, well the press is hot for me.”

From there, Minaj’s version of Fauci spirals into full self-obsessed fantasy, bragging that he’s supposedly “sexier” than Tyra Banks, that Julia Roberts gasped at his looks, and that Brad Pitt was chosen to portray him on “SNL.” Already presenting a dark overtone, but the bit takes a sharper turn when Minaj pivots to mocking Fauci’s pandemic-era record, referencing the millions of children whose education she feels was disrupted and elderly people who were isolated during COVID lockdowns.

Despite the odd format, this isn’t a random target for Minaj. She’s been vocal about her issues with Fauci and COVID-era vaccine messaging for years, and the timing of this new video lines up with a genuinely wild week in Fauci’s world. Just days earlier, he sat before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 100 times, refusing to answer questions from Sen. Rand Paul about his private pandemic journals and the origins of COVID-19.

According to The Wealth Geeks, that hearing got heated fast. Fauci accused Paul of having an “obvious obsession” with prosecuting him, and things escalated further when Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno tore into him mid-hearing. President Trump also weighed in publicly that same day, slamming Fauci on Truth Social before the hearing even wrapped. So while Nicki Minaj and Trump didn’t coordinate anything, their timelines overlapped in a way that made it look like the whole political and pop culture world was piling on Fauci at once.

Nicki Minaj And Trump Continue To Be Aligned

The impersonation video wasn’t a one-off. Minaj followed it up with a lengthy post on X where she imagined a grim future for Fauci, predicting he’d eventually lose his ability to speak and need a feeding tube. She framed it as a kind of karmic payback for what she described as the suffering of newborns, children, pregnant women and the elderly during the pandemic. She also referenced the more than 1,000 pages of Fauci’s pandemic journal entries that Paul released ahead of the hearing, pairing her post with an AI-generated image of Fauci hunched over a diary.

Minaj didn’t stop at Fauci either. She also aimed pointed tweets at Joy Reid as part of the same broader online offensive, making clear this isn’t just a passing joke but a sustained callout campaign.

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Meanwhile, social media users continue to push back, arguing he’s a public servant who spent decades working to save lives, and that the current wave of criticism, whether from senators, from Trump, or now from Minaj, is unfairly rewriting his record. Sen. Paul has already announced the committee will vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt.

See Nicki Minaj’s X rant below!

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