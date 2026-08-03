Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Throw Riot Rose's A Spider-Man Party

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Throw Son Riot Rose A Marvel-ous Spider-Man-Themed 3rd Birthday Bash

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating another milestone in the life of their little one.

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The couple recently celebrated son Riot Rose’s third birthday with a Spider-Man-themed party. The celebration brought together family and close friends for an afternoon filled with sweet treats, balloons, and superhero-themed fun.

As seen in an Instagram Story shared on August 1 by Rihanna’s sister-in-law Nadia King, guests were welcomed through a red-and-blue balloon arch decorated with Spider-Man balloons and Riot’s name, which set the tone for the comic-book-inspired celebration.

The party featured a fun photo area surrounded by red, blue and black balloons, an oversized spiderweb display, and even some shelves stocked with Spider-Man merchandise, giving Riot and his friends the full superhero experience.

For dessert, the family set up a cake bar with a variety of flavors including cookies and cream, vanilla, strawberry and red velvet.

During the celebration, Rocky wore a white T-shirt, blue snapback layered under a bright scarf tied around his head and sunglasses as he led everyone in singing “Happy Birthday” to Riot while Rihanna placed the birthday cake on the table.

The longtime couple are also parents to RZA, 4, and Rocki, 10 months, and they’ve become known for creating memorable birthday experiences for each of their children. Back in May, RZA celebrated with a slime-themed party at New York City’s Sloomoo Institute, where guests created custom slime and even got slimed themselves. Rihanna joined in on the fun, stepping beneath the venue’s slime waterfall alongside her kids.

Motherhood has become one of the most meaningful parts of Rihanna’s life, and she previously opened up about how raising her children has changed her perspective.

“It just kind of highlights about being a woman,” she told E! News in April 2024. “Because I’m the one that can experience all of that in the house—giving birth to them, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running the household and the family. It’s new territory, but it’s empowering.”

Rocky has also spoken publicly about his admiration for Rihanna and the life they’ve built together as parents.

“This woman has always been magic,” he told W Magazine in April. “Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky News Newsletter Rihanna

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Cardi B Visits Pacha

Cardi B’s Latest Hair Looks Are Bright, Bold, And So Freakin' Good

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2025 Beloved Benefit

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

Weekend Watchlist: What To Stream & See In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
Three portraits of a person with an afro hairstyle wearing different outfits and accessories.

Afro Angels — 25 Women That Made The Afro ICONIC!

MadameNoire
Latest Stories
Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Jumping The Broom! Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Are Officially Married, Matchmakers Russell & Ciara Attend Star-Studded Ceremony

Comments
Two images of a Black woman: one in a gray suit smiling, the other in a black outfit holding a microphone.
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Kandi Koated Klapbacks! Kandi Burruss Says Tamar Braxton Approached Her Knowing ‘We Don’t F**k With Each Other… I Pay You Dust!’

Comments
RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Grand Hustle Heart Eyes! T.I. And Tiny Celebrate Sweet 16th Wedding Anniversary With A Romantic Vow Renewal

Comments
Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year - Arrivals
29 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 155

Comments
Entertainment  |  Reign Mosby

"A Different World," The Same Impact… 39 Years Later

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close