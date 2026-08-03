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Andy Cohen Denies Rumors Of Nene Leakes' Return To 'RHOA'

He Said, What He Said! Andy Cohen Copiously Denies Rumors Of NeNe Leakes’ #RHOA Season 18 Return–‘They’re Not True’

Published on August 3, 2026
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Andy Cohen is shutting down casting rumors, which have recently hinted at the return of Real Housewives of Atlanta favorite NeNe Leakes for season 18

Two headshot portraits side-by-side: a smiling older man in a light suit, and a smiling blonde woman in a black lace top.
Source: Michael Tullberg / Steve Granitz

Despite the ongoing rumors that the OG Real Housewife is set to make her return to the Bravoverse, Andy Cohen insists that there will be no new additions to the Atlanta cast next season.

During the Monday, August 3 episode of Radio Andy’s Andy Cohen Live, the host addressed speculation that Leakes would return and that current cast member Shamea Morton Mwangi had been fired.

The news came via RealityBlurb, which posted a report alleging that Shamea’s Bravo booting was to make way for the #RHOA O.G. who recently reconciled with the network.

“There are a lot of casting rumors online, which came out over the weekend, and I’m gonna tell you that they’re not true,” Andy said plainly.

He went on to essentially confirm that next season’s cast will be exactly the same as this one, tellin fans that all of the clues they need looking can be found by looking at the current cast.

“If you want a preview of next season of Atlanta, look at this cast,” Cohen said. “This is the group, guys. I mean, we love this group.”

The Real Housewives executive producer added that he had a great time filming the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, insisting viewers can already get a sense of the season’s energy from the recently released reunion teaser.

“So spoiler alert, we’re very happy,” Andy concluded. “As you can see from the reunion, I was very happy as the day went on.”

RHOA is currently airing its 17th season, and NeNe hasn’t been a part of the reality series since season 12. She sued Bravo and Andy Cohen in 2022, alleging the network had fostered a hostile and racist work environment and did not address alleged offensive racist remarks made by her co-star.

Though she ended up dismissing the lawsuit without prejudice four months later, it still seemed like NeNe ever coming back to RHOA would be impossible. However, she’s set to make an appearance on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th later this month, making a possible return to Atlanta more likely.

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If she does come back, however, it looks like it’s not going to be for season 18.

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