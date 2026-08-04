Anthoneil Williams: Austin Cops Gun Down Unarmed Black Teenager, Community Rallies For Justice

Community demands independent investigation and release of evidence in police shooting of Anthoneil Williams II.

Protesters criticize police response and call for better options to address mental health crises.

Activists argue Williams' death reflects broader pattern of police encounters leaving Black families mourning.

Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

Calls for accountability are growing louder in Austin, Texas after 17-year-old Anthoneil Williams II was shot and killed by police, and residents are making it clear they aren’t interested in hearing another round of carefully crafted talking points while a grieving family searches for answers.

According to KVUE, dozens of community members gathered outside Austin Police headquarters demanding transparency and justice following the July 24 police shooting that claimed the teenager’s life. Protesters carried signs, chanted Williams’ name, and questioned whether officers truly exhausted every option before resorting to deadly force.

The fatal encounter began after a 911 call reporting that someone was displaying a gun. Police have said Williams himself made the call and that officers shot him after they believed he pointed a firearm at them. Body camera footage released by the department has only intensified public debate, with many residents arguing the video raises more questions than it answers instead of providing the clarity officials suggested it would.

Warning, the following video is graphic. Be advised.

Family members, activists, clergy, and community leaders have continued pressing city officials to release additional evidence and ensure an independent investigation. Their demands go beyond this single case, with many saying Williams’ death reflects a broader pattern of police encounters that leave Black families mourning while departments investigate themselves. Protesters also called on the Travis County District Attorney to thoroughly review the shooting and determine whether criminal charges are warranted. According to KUT News, local activists also gathered at an Austin City Council meeting to air out their other grievances which include finding a better way to address citizens who are struggling with mental health. Austin Justice Coalition founder Chas Moore did not mince words when it was his turn at the microphone. We need better options,” Moore said. “Instead of Anthoneil having a better option, he got the option that we always have available .… They are coming with open arms alright, but not the arms that we are talking about. He got the open arms of the Austin Police Department, but he did not get the open arms that he deserved.” He continued. “It does not make sense that we keep putting millions and millions and millions of dollars into a police department that has proven time and time again that they cannot provide the care that our community deserves,” Moore said.





As BOSSIP has covered time and time again in stories involving fatal police encounters, families across the country continue to ask the same painful question: why does another young life have to end before meaningful scrutiny follows? For Williams’ loved ones, they’re hoping this case won’t become another name added to an all-too-familiar list.