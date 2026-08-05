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Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé On The Remix Of ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’

Jay-Z Drops His First Fresh Verse In Years To Join Wife Beyoncé On The Remix Of Her Latest Single ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’

Published on August 5, 2026
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Jay-Z is back with a new verse, joining Beyoncé on the remix of her latest single.

Beyoncé x Jay Z
Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty

It was just last month that Beyoncé surprise fans with the previously unreleased, cult-favorite song “Morning Dew (Donk)” in honor of the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, B’Day album. On Aug. 6, Bey released a new remix of the track, which features a brand new verse courtesy of her husband, Jay-Z.

The original track features the Houston native singing about romance and sex, so it’s only right her other half joins in on the fun. In his verse, Jay-Z raps, “We know what that night did / Let’s see what that morning do,” and “We just makin’ love, we just gettin’ rich / Y’all keep doin’ that, we keep doin’ this.”

The D’USSÉ mogul continues to brag: “B***h so bad, I had to give her my last name/Up for the cash, came diamond in the tatted rings/If you ain’t ridin’ for the gang, shut the f**k up,”

Sheck Wes’ 2018 smash hit “Mo Bamba” is used as an overlay on the new bridge, which features Jay-Z’s first new rap verse in nearly five years. “Morning Dew (Donk) Remix” also incorporates samples of the Isley Brothers’ “Between the Sheets,” which was famously sampled on the Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 classic “Big Poppa.”

The song’s initial release on July 4 marked the beginning of a 60-day countdown to Beyoncé’s next birthday, which also coincides with a forthcoming reissue of her album, B’Day. The song is as “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B’DAY,” per a press release.

“Morning Dew (Donk) Remix” comes shortly after Beyoncé joined her husband as a surprise guest at one of his three concerts at Yankee Stadium in New York City. During her surprise appearance, she took over Mary J. Blige’s part on “Can’t Knock the Hustle” before also treating the crowd to a taste of “Love on Top.”

The BeyHive is still eagerly awaiting the release of Act III, the highly anticipated final installment of her three-act project, which is expected to follow Renaissance (2022) and Cowboy Carter (2024). This new remix from Bey and Jay provides further hope that more new music is on the way.

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