Nolan Wells’ Grieving Mother Attacked With Nursing Board Complaints, Investigation Closed Without Discipline

Nursing board dismisses unfounded complaint against grieving mother, confirming no wrongdoing

Attempts to damage mother's reputation seen as intimidation tactics to silence her pursuit of answers

Family remains determined to uncover truth about son's death, undeterred by ongoing harassment

Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

Christine Wells-Wonsley, the mother of the late Nolan Wells, is still dealing with what her legal team says has been a relentless campaign of harassment, but at least one effort to target her has officially fizzled out.

According to WLBT, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that the Mississippi Board of Nursing has closed an investigation into Wells-Wonsley after an anonymous complaint was filed against her nursing license. Crump blasted the complaint as nothing more than an intimidation tactic designed to pile even more pain onto a grieving mother who has spent months demanding answers about her son’s death.

“This is a warning shot at a grieving mother, meant to pressure and scare her into staying quiet,” Crump said in a statement. “It is a distraction, it is intimidation, and we will not let it stand. Christine had part of her identity stolen from her the day Nolan died. Now, someone is trying to take another piece of it. This cruelty knows no bounds.”



Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

The complaint reportedly accused Wells-Wonsley of professional misconduct tied to comments she made while publicly advocating for justice for Nolan. But after reviewing the matter, the nursing board declined to pursue disciplinary action, effectively clearing her of wrongdoing. Crump said the outcome confirms what the family has maintained all along: that there was never any legitimate basis for the complaint.

As BOSSIP previously reported, earlier this summer, negative reviews were also left on her workplace profiles, prompting additional concern about efforts to damage her reputation outside the courtroom. According to the Mississippi Free Press, Wonsley posted to Facebook thanking those who have been supporting her and her husband during this unimaginably difficult time.

“Thank you to all of those who have constantly kept us in your prayers. This definitely has added more hurt to an already devastating time because I love my job and I love my patients,” she wrote.



Crump didn’t mince words, arguing that attempts to jeopardize Wells-Wonsley’s nursing career were meant to silence a mother who has refused to stop pushing for accountability. Instead, he said, the dismissal of the complaint only strengthens the family’s resolve to continue seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding Nolan’s death.

“Christine is not going to spend her energy on whoever did this. She is focused on getting her questions answered, the same questions she has had since the day she lost her son,” Crump continued. “Those questions did not go away when this complaint was filed, and they do not go away now that it has been closed. What Christine still does not have is the truth about her son. We intend to get it.”



BOSSIP has followed the Wells family’s fight from the beginning, from questions surrounding the investigation into Nolan’s death to the family’s legal efforts to preserve evidence and pursue civil action. While the nursing board complaint is now officially behind Wells-Wonsley, the broader fight for justice is far from over, and if recent months are any indication, the family appears determined not to be bullied into backing down.