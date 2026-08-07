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A$AP Rocky Insists He & Rihanna Weren't Arguing At Met Gala

A$AP Rocky Insists He & Rihanna Weren’t Arguing In Viral Met Gala Clip: ‘Why The F**k Are They So Nosy?’

Published on August 7, 2026
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A$AP Rocky admits that he and Rihanna have arguments here and there, but he doesn’t think that’s what went down at this year’s Met Gala.

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The beloved couple went viral after the Met Gala when a video of the pair having a passionate conversation made its way online. While it seemed like they were arguing–which is the storyline the internet ran with–Rocky insists that’s not the case.

During his recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the host asked about the tense moment, which many believed was a heated argument following fashion’s biggest night on May 4. The clip that made the rounds on the internet showed the couple sitting on opposite sides of a sprinter van while engaged in a serious conversation.

“We was just talking,” Rocky said of the moment. “I don’t know what we was talking about, but we was talking.”

“Even if we was arguing, it’s just like, why the f**k are they so nosy? I don’t think we had an argument that night, I would’ve remembered that,” he continued, explaining that they were just “exhausted” from the night out.

He went on to say that they’re only “human,” so they do have “arguments” from time to time because “life been life-ing,” especially with raising three children.

Elsewhere during his interview with Jason Lee, Rocky gushed over Rihanna and her support for him throughout the years, revealing that the Fenty founder has stood by his side during some of his darkest moments, even before their relationship turned romantic.

“This don’t got nothing to do with her accolades or her money,” Rocky said of his love for her. “The truth of the matter is, when my dad died, she was there for me.”

He continued, “Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, whether we’re just friends platonically or we in a couple relationship, she always f***in’ there for me.”

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