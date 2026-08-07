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Here's What’s Black On Netflix In August 2026

Here’s What’s Black On Netflix In August 2026

Netflix closes out the summer with a lineup full of Black stories. Check out what’s Black on Netflix this month inside. 

Published on August 7, 2026
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As summer winds down, Netflix is closing out the season with a lineup full of Black stories, familiar favorites, and binge-worthy originals. Check out what’s Black on Netflix this month inside. 

Whether you’re revisiting classic comedies, catching up on Tyler Perry’s latest drama, or diving into a new documentary, August offers something for every kind of viewer. According to Essence, this month’s slate puts Black talent front and center across comedy, drama, sports, and documentary programming. 

If you’re looking for your next binge, Netflix has nostalgic comedies, powerful documentaries and highly anticipated returning series — something for every mood this month. Netflix’s Tudum highlights several new originals arriving throughout the month.

The nostalgia begins on August 1 with several fan favorites returning to the streaming service. Eddie Murphy’s beloved family comedy Daddy Day Care is back alongside Daddy Day Camp, starring Cuba Gooding Jr. Martin Lawrence also returns with the buddy comedy National Security, while Ice Cube and Nia Long reunite in Are We Done Yet? for another round of family laughs.

Movie lovers can also revisit Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed historical drama, Selma. Starring David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the film chronicles the historic 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery and remains one of the most important films about the Civil Rights Movement. If documentaries are more your speed, comedian Mo Gilligan serves up something different with Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy, premiering August 5.

There’s a film or show for every member of the family. Scroll on for what’s Black on Netflix this August. 

Black On Netflix This August

Anaconda (August 1)

Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube headline the cult classic thriller about a documentary crew that encounters a massive snake deep in the Amazon rainforest.

Are We Done Yet? (August 1)

Ice Cube and Nia Long return as Nick and Suzanne Persons, whose dream home quickly becomes a renovation nightmare after moving to the suburbs.

Daddy Day Care (August 1)


Eddie Murphy stars in the beloved family comedy about a laid-off father who unexpectedly launches a successful daycare business from home.

Daddy Day Camp (August 1)

Cuba Gooding Jr. takes over in the sequel as two dads attempt to save a struggling summer camp while competing against a more polished rival.

National Security (August 1)

Martin Lawrence and Steve Zahn deliver laughs in this action comedy about an unlikely security guard and former police officer who stumble upon a major criminal operation.

Selma (August 1)

Ava DuVernay’s award-winning film follows Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic fight for voting rights during the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march, with David Oyelowo delivering a standout performance.

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy (August 5)

British comedian Mo Gilligan spends 28 days eating nothing but fried chicken while exploring the culture, history, and billion-dollar business behind one of America’s favorite comfort foods.

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young (August 25)

The latest installment of Netflix’s acclaimed Untold series chronicles the rise, triumphs, and challenges of former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young.

Beauty in Black: Season 3 (August 27)


Tyler Perry’s hit drama returns with even higher stakes as Kimmie settles into her new role within the Bellarie family while dangerous secrets, betrayals, and power struggles threaten to destroy the family’s empire.

Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia, sports, comedy, or edge of your seat drama, Netflix is making sure Black stories remain front and center throughout August.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors’ ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ Trailer Has Arrived & It’s Garnered An Interesting Response

Here’s What’s Black On Netflix In August 2026 was originally published on globalgrind.com

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