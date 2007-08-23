Is She Serious???

Posted by Bossip Staff

With Newports and Greygoose and cranberry at hand, New York, aka Tiffany Pollard “makes love to the camera” while partying at Marquee last night in the city that she’s named after.

The sad thing about it is that she really is serious. In her mind, she is the business, but I doubt that any normal individual (and I use the term “normal” loosely) would be able to look at a woman with asscheeks for breast and keep a straight face.