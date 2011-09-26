Happy 30th Birthday Christina: The 30 Sexiest Pics Of Christina Milian

Happy Birthday Christina Milian! That’s right ladies and gentlemen, singer/actress/The-Dream’s ex-wife and babymama Christina Milian is celebrating her 30th birthday today.Although Christina’s career as a singer and actress never put her in an illustrious category with the likes of Beyonce or Alicia Keys (unless you’re one of those people that consider Love Don’t Cost A Thing to be a motion picture masterpiece), her warming personality, beautiful body and gorgeous smile always kept her a fan favorite.

We’ve watched her go from a 19-year-old pretty face singing on Ja Rule’s “Between Me & You” to a wife (even though it didn’t work out) and mother of her own beautiful daughter.

On this day that Christina Milian celebrates her 30th Born Day, we’ve compiled a gallery of her 30 sexiest snapshots over the years. Think of it as our way of saying, Happy Birthday, Christina and many more. (Click Here To See The Photos At HipHopWired.com)