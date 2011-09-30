Spotted: Michelle Obama And Her Incognegro Swag Shop At A Local Target For Dolo

Despite her Presidential status good ol’ Chelly-O isn’t too good to push a shopping cart

Once again, Michelle Obama is proving herself to be a first lady like none other. Mrs. Obama was photographed — incognito — shopping at Target on Route 1 in Alexandria, Virginia on Thursday. The first lady — dressed casually in a floral-print button-down shirt and wearing a Nike baseball cap and sunglasses — shopped for about 30-to- 40 minutes and was only recognized by one person — the cashier!

Prior to her visit, Secret Service agents dressed in casual clothes scoped out the store for 30 minutes to make sure there were no security issues. AP photographer Charles Dharapak told CBS News he took the pictures, and while the White House confirmed it was in fact Mrs. Obama, it’s not known if her office tipped him off. “It is not uncommon for the First Lady to slip out to run an errand, eat at a local restaurant or otherwise enjoy the city outside the White House gates,” said Kristina Schake, communications director for the First Lady. In the 2008 presidential campaign, Mrs. Obama proudly proclaimed herself “more of a Target shopper,” as opposed to Wal-Mart, and during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, she talked about how she missed shopping at Target since becoming first lady.

We love that the First Lady still attempts to keep a somewhat regular life amidst her extraordinary situation.

Can you imagine goin’ to cop your Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Michelle Obama runs up on you and asks you to pass her the Honey Nut Cheerios???

