For The Stans: Baby Bump Bey Gets Her ‘Audrey Hepburn’ On For 60’s Inspired “Countdown” Video

- By Bossip Staff

Bey and her hump full of camel made the cutest little ode to Hubby Hov of a video for her new single ‘Countdown’ and let it fly on MTV last night.

Here it is, in case you missed it:

Let’s be honest: there is A LOT going on in this video. But it’s damn near impossible to hate on Bey’s super cute, pregnant-and-in-love self.

You likey?

