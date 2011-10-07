For The Stans: Baby Bump Bey Gets Her ‘Audrey Hepburn’ On For 60’s Inspired “Countdown” Video
- By Bossip Staff
Bey and her hump full of camel made the cutest little ode to Hubby Hov of a video for her new single ‘Countdown’ and let it fly on MTV last night.
Here it is, in case you missed it:Vodpod videos no longer available.
Let’s be honest: there is A LOT going on in this video. But it’s damn near impossible to hate on Bey’s super cute, pregnant-and-in-love self.
You likey?
