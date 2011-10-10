She Got It From Her Mama: Bangers And The Beautiful Breezies That Birthed ‘Em

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

Ahhh we sure love us some Mommy Bangers and their gorgeous grown up daughters! Eddie Murphy’s ex Nicole and their spectacular seed Bria are featured in a special edition of People Magazine about beauty through the ages… It’s not the only feature for the video vixen this month. In the new issue of Maxim the model and aspiring actress (she’s looking for comedy and horror roles!) who is currently a spokesmodel for Dark & Lovely hair products credits her model Mommy Nicole Murphy for giving her on-camera swag: My mom taught me to pretend I am the most beautiful woman on earth and just completely evoke that when I’m on camera,” she says in the November issue of Maxim. “I pretend the camera is the hottest guy.” Check out their People Magazine interview and a few extra shots, then keep flipping for more of our favorite mother/daughter bangers.

Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee got her Supreme banger status from one of Motown’s finest — Mahogany queen Diana Ross.



Lisa Raye & Kai Morae Lisa Raye is hands down one of the yummiest mummys we ever laid eyes on. Nice assets right? Her daughter Kai ain’t bad either and happens to be even more asset-endowed!



Peggy Lipton & Kidada and Rashida Jones Actress Rashida Jones got her good looks from both musician dad Quincy Jones and her mom, actress Peggy Lipton. The couple wasn’t stingy either. They also passed those banger genes onto daughter Kidada, and son Quincy III, who all the ladies in the Bossip office are crazy about.



Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz Everybody knows Zoe’s mom is everyone’s favorite Cosby kid grown up, the beautiful Lisa Bonet… Lisa still looks hot and we’re hoping Zoe will one day follow in mom’s footsteps and remake “Angel Heart,” which we watched just to see Lisa’s errr heart.



Donna Summer & Brooklyn, Mimi & Amanda Singing sensation Donna Summer actually gave birth to something — make that three somethings– even greater than her career. Daughters Brooklyn, Mimi and Amanda. Boy, we sure wouldn’t mind having some “Boogie Nights” with those bangers…



Vanessa Williams & Jillian Hervey The former Miss America has two grown daughters, Melanie, who is 24, and Jillian (pictured above) who is 22. And we like her and we like her too.

Maria Joao & Jordana Brewster “Fast & Furious” actress Jordana Brewster inherited her bangin’ swimsuit body from her model mommy Brazilian banger Maria Joao.

Lynn Whitfield & Grace Gibson Actress Lynn Whitfield has been showing off her banging beauty on screens big and small for quite some time… we just wish we’d see more of her daughter Grace, who completely lives up to her name.



Veronica Porche Ali & Laila Ali



Muhammed Ali is no slouch, but his third wife Veronica Porche was a true beauty. No wonder their daughter Laila turned out to be such a knockout. Ali met Veronica when she was a poster girl for his famed “Rumble in the Jungle” bout.