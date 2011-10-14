Gay: Male Highschool Cheerleader Kicked Off The Varsity Squad For Kissing Another Boy [Video]

SMH at the school suspending him for a lil PDA:

A 17-year-old senior says he was kicked off the cheerleading squad and suspended because he kissed another male at their high school in Alice, Texas. The boy told KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi on Thursday that he was suspended after he was seen on surveillance camera with the fellow student in the school’s band hall.

“They never check [school] cameras for anything unless something is stolen,” the student said to KRIS, asking that his identity not be revealed. “I’m sure we were the only ones, sexual orientation-wise, being caught like that.”

The teen has done cheerleading for years and had just made the varsity squad for the first time. “It was a heartbreaker when I was told I had been kicked off,” he told KRIS. He said public displays of affection are common at Alice High School, and he didn’t think administrators would have targeted him had he been seen with a female.

“If that were the case, suspending everyone for that, half the school would be suspended,” he said. “They should be paying more attention to drugs and alcohol use than kicking a person off a team for kissing.” His family met with school administrators on Thursday. They said they were told the two-day suspension was under review, KRIS reported.

The boy’s parents said they will continue to speak out until he is allowed he allowed back on the cheerleading squad.

Some other parents agreed the boy was being unfairly punished, KRIS reported. They told the station one cheerleader who had a child and another who is currently pregnant are still on the team and have not faced any disciplinary action.