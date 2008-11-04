Terrance Howard Stalked His Ex Swirl

Posted by Bossip Staff

Terrance Howard just can’t let it go and is still pining away for his ex:

TERRENCE HOWARD was so desperate to win back his ex-wife, he bought her her childhood home. The actor recently revealed how he wrote a song about stalking McCommas, before eventually moving on and finding love with his current, unnamed girlfriend of two-and-half-years. Howard tells Hip Hop Weekly, “It was the house she fell in love with when she was a little girl, and I bought the house because I was re-courting her again, but it didn’t work out.” The generous gesture worked; Howard remarried Lori McCommas in 2005 just two years after their 14 year marriage had ended. But the reconciliation didn’t last long and the star separated from the mother of his three children soon after.

Here’s a thought, Terrence. Perhaps it’s that majorly gay gator murse and the rest of your extended murse collection that is stamping out ol girl’s desire for you. Maybe she wants a man and not some sissy digging around in his pocketbook for his lipgloss..

