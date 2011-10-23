Woman To Woman: You’ve Got The Power

I know Beyonce told you that girls ruled the world but I’m telling you that you have the ability to rule your own world. You see many of us forget that we have the power to create the life we want. We have total control of our decisions, choices, actions and behaviors. Anything we want we can have – you just have to believe it and go after it.

Ladies, I can’t stress this enough – stop giving your power away to others by allowing them to dictate the circumstances of your life. We have a bad habit of releasing our power and letting our emotions rule, especially when it comes to men and relationships.

Continued at MadameNoire.com