Some Afternoon Linkage

Soulja Boy Dyes His Hair Blonde…Again (GO)

Tara Reid’s Marriage Was Fake (GO)

Miley Cyrus ‘Party’ gets Pop Up Video Treatment (GO)

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Is Fierce On The Football Field (GO)

January Jones’s baby daddy blind item: Ashton Kutcher? Seriously? (GO)

Nas, Rick Ross – “It’s A Tower Heist” (GO)

Jennifer Lopez partners up with Best Buy & Samsung for Charity (GO)

Are You Dating A Chickenhead Or A Woman? (GO)

Steven Tyler Collapses In A Hotel Shower In Paraguay (GO)

Comedian Patrice O’Neal Suffers Stroke (GO)

Black Panther Party: Commemorating Power To The People For 45 Years! – “Power To The People” (GO)

Chaz Bono Was Eliminated On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ (GO)

Wanna Save Money? Move in With Mom (GO)

How to Handle Being Fired (GO)

X Factor’s Simone Battle debuts new video “He Likes Boys” (GO)

Michael Lohan Arrested Again (GO)

New Video: J. Cole “Lost Ones” (GO)