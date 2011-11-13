Get Well: Erick Sermon Reportedly Recovering Following Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him On Saturday

This is becoming too much to ignore…

Erick Sermon of the legendary group EPMD has suffered a heart attack.

DJ Scratch, the long time DJ for the group, confirmed the news.

“Erick Sermon had a heart attack today. He’s ok, but still send your prayers. He is not on Twitter.”

The rapper is in a Long Island hospital recuperating, sources told AllHipHop.com.

While the circumstances of the heart attack are attributed to high blood pressure, according to sources close to the matter.

Kim Wingate, a close friend of Sermon and owner of justshuddup.com, said that she talked to the rapper. He nearly died.

“On the heals of suffering the loss of Heavy D, we almost lost another HipHop Legend last night. Erick Sermon is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack last night. I just got off the phone with E and he said the doctor told him his blood pressure was so high he was minutes from death. He wanted me to let everyone know he’s okay.”

Wingate also told AllHipHop that Sermon will be in the hospital for a few days to undergo testing.