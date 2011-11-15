Jerry Sandusky Says He “Horsed Around With Kids” But He’s Innocent Of Charges

Jerry Sandusky is now running his yap, claiming he loves kids and has touched them, but not with sexual intent.

According to People.com reports:

Jerry Sandusky, the former football coach at the center of the Penn State child sex abuse scandal, acknowledges that he touched children but denies he committed any crimes.

“I have horsed around with kids,” Sandusky, 67, said in an interview that aired Monday on Rock Center with Brian Williams. “I have showered after workouts. I have hugged them and I have touched their legs without intent of sexual contact.”

Asked by Bob Costas if he is guilty of the charges contained in a 40-count indictment, Sandusky says, “I am innocent of those charges.”

“Are you a pedophile?” Costas asked. “No,” replied Sandusky, who went on to state: “I could say that I have done some of those things. I have horsed around with kids. I have showered after workouts. I have hugged them.”

He also said, “I enjoy being around children. I enjoy their enthusiasm. I just have a good time with them.”

Of the 2002 incident that was reputedly witnessed by assistant coach Mike McQueary, involving Sandusky and a boy in the locker room, Sandusky told Costas, “We were showering and horsing around and he actually turned all the showers on and was actually sliding across the floor and we were, as I recall, possibly like snapping a towel.”

Sandusky’s attorney, Joseph Amendola, appeared on Tuesday’s Today show and admitted his client did not use common sense in showering with young boys. As Amendola told Costas, “I believe in Jerry’s innocence. Quite honestly, Bob, that’s why I’m involved in the case.”

The New York Times now reports that as many as 10 more alleged victims of Sandusky are stepping forward, according to police close to the investigation.

Amendola told Rock Center, “We expect we’re going to have a number of kids, now how many of those so-called eight kids we’re not sure, but we anticipate we’re going to have at least several of those kids come forward and say this never happened. This is me, this is the allegation, it never occurred. In fact, one of the toughest allegations … what McQueary said he saw, we have information that that child said that never happened.”