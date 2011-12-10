A Lil’ Attention Sloring Positivity: Kimmy Cakes Takes A Trip Haiti On A Humanitarian Mission

Sak pase Kimmy!!!

Kim Kardashian is in Haiti. Not Las Vegas or Miami, Haiti.

The divorcing reality star accompanied actress/activist Maria Bello, of the recently canceled TV series Prime Suspect, to Haiti earlier in the week. Mom Kris Jenner is along as well.

Bello co-founded a charity called We Advance that operates a women’s clinic servicing the poorest of the poor women in Haiti, a country that hasn’t begun to recover from its devastating earthquake almost two years ago.

Kim’s role in making the trip is to help bring more attention to the ongoing problems in Haiti.

Her next prominent appearance is a bit more Kim-worthy. She’s hosting a New Year’s Eve bash at Tao in Las Vegas.