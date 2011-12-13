In Shady Politician News: Former Alabama Christian Politician Caught Up In Scandal In New Zealand For Secretly Donating His “Man Juice” To Lesbians

There are just way too many things wrong with this story:

Christian conservative politician who ran unsuccessfully for Alabama governor in 2010 has been secretly donating sperm to lesbians in New Zealand while doing earthquake relief work there, a newspaper reports. Bill Johnson, 52, had donated sperm to at least nine women, and at least three became pregnant, the New Zealand Herald reported. Johnson has spent most of this year in Christchurch doing earthquake relief work. He moved to Christchurch after the February quake without his wife Kathy, a two-time Mrs. America finalist, the newspaper reported Sunday. Johnson used the alias ”chchbill” on online donor registries to meet women wishing to get pregnant. The women contacted by the Herald say they met him through different sites. A number of the women were in same-sex relationships.

According to the newspaper:

The Herald on Sunday approached Johnson on Thursday at a restaurant in Christchurch where he had just finished dining with one of the women he had successfully impregnated. He said the urge to become a biological father was “a need that I have. I am married to the most beautiful woman in the world. When I married her I knew we couldn’t have any more children. She had a hysterectomy 10 years ago. “There is nothing my wife would want to give me more in the world than a child of my own.”

Johnson said he was not planning to tell his wife about the pregnancies until after the children were born. Kathy Johnson declined to comment Sunday. “This is a really, really difficult time for our family,” Kathy Johnson said in an email to the Mobile (Ala.) Press-Register. “I’m still in disbelief and very hurt, and our family has a lot of healing to do.”