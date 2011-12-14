South African Woman Busted Trying To Smuggle Cocaine Into Bangkok Hidden Insdie Her Dreadlocks
- By Bossip Staff
South African Woman Busted Trying To Smuggle Cocaine Into Bangkok Hidden Insdie Her Dreadlocks. Talk about not being too smart, you can add Nobanda Nolubabalo as one of the dullest knifes in the drawer.The 23-year-old South African woman llegedly matted 1.5kg of cocaine into her dreadlocks and boarded a plane from Brazil to Bangkok… Continue
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.